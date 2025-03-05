David Millar scored his century off the last ball of the innings but could not prevent South Africa from losing the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against New Zealand.

South African batter David Miller delivered an impressive performance in the second semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Unfortunately, despite his efforts, South Africa faced a 50-run defeat against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, leading to their exit from the tournament.

Miller stood out as the key player for the Proteas in this intense match against the Black Caps. While chasing a daunting target of 363 runs, South Africa encountered an early challenge with the loss of Ryan Rickelton. However, Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen steadied the innings with solid half-centuries.

After the dismissals of Bavuma and van der Dussen, South Africa's chase began to struggle. Despite losing wickets consistently, David Miller remained a rock at the crease. Showcasing his batting prowess, Miller became a significant threat to the Kiwi bowlers. He reached his fifty off 46 balls and then accelerated to complete his century in just 67 balls.

In a thrilling finish to the match, Miller hit a full delivery from Kyle Jamieson towards long-off and dashed for two runs to secure his century, marking the fastest in ICC Champions Trophy history. His celebration, which included a cradle gesture, was a heartfelt tribute to his newborn child.

Watch:

It's important to highlight that David Miller's celebration was in honor of his recent fatherhood. In September 2024, he and his wife, Camilla Harris, shared the news that they were expecting their first child together in February 2025.

Also read| SA vs NZ Champions Trophy: Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra centuries help New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs; to face India in final