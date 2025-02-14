These new guidelines were introduced following India's tough tour of Australia, where the team suffered a 1-3 defeat.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be the first implementation of a new travel regulation announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to PTI, Indian players who depart on February 15 will not be allowed to bring their families with them to Dubai under the revised rules. Families are only permitted to accompany players on 45-day or longer tours for a maximum of two weeks, according to the policy. Because of the three-week duration of the Champions Trophy, this regulation will be carefully enforced.

India's campaign in the tournament begins against Bangladesh on February 20, followed by a significant match against Pakistan on February 23, and their final group-stage clash against New Zealand on March 2.

The team, led by Rohit Sharma, will play all its matches in Dubai, while other games will occur at three venues in Pakistan. If India reaches the final on March 9, the team will be away from home for just over three weeks, making them ineligible for family travel under the new policy.

"If anything changes then it is different but as of now, the players are unlikely to be accompanied by their wives or partners for this tour. One of the senior players had enquired about it and he was told that the policy decision will be followed," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Since the tour is of less than one month, families won't be accompanying the players. But if exceptions are made, I think that individual will have to bear the full expenses as BCCI won't be covering any cost," he added.

The BCCI policy document states: "Players absent from India for more than 45 days during overseas tours can be joined by their partners and children (under 18) for one visit per series (format wise) of up to a two-week period.

"Any deviation from this policy must be pre-approved by the coach, captain and GM Operations. Additional expenses outside the visitors' period will not be covered by the BCCI."

As per Cricbuzz, the BCCI has formally and officially handed over the new SOPs – surrounding travel, nets, luggage allowances and travelling family members, including wives and partners, to all the players, informing all to abide by them.

During the upcoming five-Test tour of England in June-July-August, families will have the chance to join the team. The exact two-week period for their visit will be confirmed at a later time.

These new guidelines were introduced following India's tough tour of Australia, where the team suffered a 1-3 defeat. This result raised worries about discipline and cohesion within the dressing room.

