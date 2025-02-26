Bangladesh coach has publicly stated his intention to pursue legal action against two prominent Pakistani players for defamation.

Pakistan's upcoming match in the Champions Trophy 2025 is set against Bangladesh. However, ahead of the match on 27 February, Bangladesh's spin bowling coach, Mushtaq Ahmed, has made serious allegations against two legendary Pakistani players. On camera, he accused them of harassment and stated his intention to file a defamation suit for Rs 35 crore. Mushtaq Ahmed mentioned that his legal team would soon send a formal notice to these iconic cricketers.

Mushtaq will send a notice to Akram and Waqar

Mushtaq Ahmed, a former Pakistani cricketer and now the spin bowling coach for Bangladesh, has revealed his plans to take legal action against two renowned Pakistani players, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. These are players he has played alongside during his career with Pakistan.

Accused of harassment, defamation lawsuit of Rs 35 crore

In a segment on the YouTube channel Sports Central, Mushtaq Ahmed directly addressed Akram and Waqar, recording a video message to share his concerns. While he is open to their criticism on a sports show, he has accused them of harassment. He has also warned that he will pursue a defamation case, seeking Rs 20 crore from Waqar Younis and Rs 15 crore from Wasim Akram.

Mushtaq Ahmed looked back fondly on the times he played alongside his teammates for Pakistan. He recounted how he often tried to keep his confidence in check during those days. However, things have taken a serious turn, as Mushtaq Ahmed and his former teammates are now set to meet in court. After Mushtaq's public threat, Waqar Younis issued an apology to him. On the other hand, Wasim Akram stood his ground, stating that he too would confront Mushtaq Ahmed in court.

These recent events, which unfolded during a sports show, might seem like playful banter among the legendary players. Waqar even suggested that the situation would only add to the entertainment of the show. Therefore, it appears that this whole issue is more about lighthearted fun and camaraderie than anything serious.

Also read| 'Tell him there's a match against Pakistan': Shoaib Akhtar hails Virat Kohli after match-winning knock vs PAK in Champions Trophy