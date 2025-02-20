Pakistan is hosting a global cricket tournament for the first time in 30 years. However, New Zealand crashed the party by securing a 60-run victory on Wednesday.

Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign got off to a disappointing start on Wednesday as the reigning champions lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in their first home game. The situation worsened for Pakistan when they were penalized by the ICC for a slow over-rate during the game at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi.

After struggling to chase down New Zealand's total of 321, Pakistan was found to be one over short of the required rate, resulting in a fine of five percent of their match fee. In order to avoid a formal hearing, captain Mohammad Rizwan agreed to the charge.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, teams incur a fine of five percent of their match fee for each over they fall short of the required rate. Pakistan will need to improve their over-rate in their next match against India at the Dubai International Stadium to keep their tournament hopes alive.

Unfortunately, Pakistan will be missing Fakhar Zaman, who has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to an injury he sustained while fielding in the match against New Zealand. The ICC Event Technical Committee has approved the inclusion of Imam-ul-Haq as his replacement, as Pakistan aims to recover from their early challenges.

Imam-ul-Haq has represented Pakistan in 72 One Day Internationals (ODIs), with his most recent appearance being in October 2023 during the ODI World Cup against South Africa. Throughout his ODI career, he has accumulated an impressive total of 3,138 runs at an average of 48, including nine centuries and 20 half-centuries. His highest individual score in ODIs stands at 151 runs.

As a result, Pakistan finds itself in a must-win situation as they gear up for a highly anticipated showdown against arch-rivals India on Sunday in Dubai.

