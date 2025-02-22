Shami took five wickets for just 53 runs in his 10 overs, playing a vital role in restricting Bangladesh to a subpar total of 228 runs.

India's star fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, kicked off India's campaign with an outstanding performance in the first group match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium. Leading the pace attack with skill, Shami took five wickets for just 53 runs in his 10 overs, playing a vital role in restricting Bangladesh to a subpar total of 228 runs.

Shami made his mark early in the match, claiming two wickets in his first spell, including a key dismissal on the last ball of the first over. He continued to dominate by taking three more wickets as the Men in Blue bowled out the opposition for a modest score.

Despite concerns about his effectiveness, particularly in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Shami proved his critics wrong with the sixth five-wicket haul of his ODI career. In a post-match interview, he reflected on the challenges he faced after being sidelined for 14 months, especially when he was at the height of his form during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“It was difficult to get injured and go down from the form that you had in the World Cup. Those 14 months were very difficult as I had to repeat all the things and that pinches you and you feel the pain,” Shami told reporters.

“But I got those domestic matches and four international games (against England) to get my confidence back. You always miss your bowling unit and the ones you're usually with,” he added.

Following India's devastating 10-wicket loss to Pakistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup, Shami faced severe online harassment due to his religion. Despite the cruel trolling he endured, Shami maintained a composed demeanor, stating that he does not allow social media negativity to affect his mindset.

“Social media is such these days that it can lead to some unwanted things in your mind,” said Shami.

“I don't like to think about such things. People will remind you about the poor performances and it will pinch you too but I feel as a cricketer and sportsman one shouldn't look back too much and just stay in the present, and plan for the future,” he concluded.

Shami will play a crucial role as India faces off against arch-rivals Pakistan in a highly anticipated match on Sunday in Dubai.

