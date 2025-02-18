CRICKET
In the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Kohli, who has amassed 13,963 runs in 297 ODIs to date, will have the opportunity to break several records.
India's star cricketer and former captain Virat Kohli is poised to be a crucial player for India in the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which will begin on Wednesday, February 19. This year, the tournament will feature eight participating teams, with the Indian men's cricket team set to play all its matches in Dubai. After a challenging five-match Test series against Australia, where he struggled with his form, Kohli managed to score 52 runs in the last ODI against England on February 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Both the Indian team management and fans are hopeful that Kohli can carry this momentum into the Champions Trophy, helping India secure the title for the third time in its history.
In the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Kohli, who has amassed 13,963 runs in 297 ODIs to date, will have the opportunity to break several records.
Below are the records which Virat Kohli can break in ICC Champions Trophy 2025:
1. Fastest batter to score 14,000 runs in ODIs: Virat Kohli is very close to achieve a significant milestone in One Day Internationals (ODIs), as he currently has 13,963 runs from 297 matches for Team India. If he scores at least 37 runs during the Champions Trophy, he will become the fastest player in history to reach 14,000 runs in ODIs. At present, only two players—Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara—have surpassed the 14,000-run mark in ODIs. Tendulkar achieved this milestone in his 350th inning during his 359th ODI match, while Sangakkara reached it in his 378th inning of the 402nd match. In comparison, Kohli has played 285 innings to date.
2. 3rd highest run scorer in international cricket: Since his debut for India against Sri Lanka in August 2008, Virat Kohli has established himself as a formidable force in international cricket, having played 545 matches across all formats and accumulated 27,381 runs. If he scores at least 103 runs during the Champions Trophy 2025, he will surpass Ricky Ponting and claim the title of the third-leading run scorer in international cricket. Ponting, who had a distinguished 17-year career, played 560 matches for Australia and scored a total of 27,483 runs.
3. Most runs in Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli made his Champions Trophy debut for India in 2009 and has since played 13 matches, scoring a total of 529 runs. He currently holds the record as the leading run scorer in the Champions Trophy among active players. If Kohli manages to score at least 263 runs in the upcoming edition of the tournament, he will surpass former West Indies captain Chris Gayle's record of 791 runs, becoming the all-time leading run scorer in Champions Trophy history.
4. Most 50s in Champions Trophy: Kohli has scored five half-centuries in his 13 matches played in the Champions Trophy. If the 36-year-old right-handed batter scores at least two fifties in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, he will surpass Rahul Dravid's record of most half centuries (six half-centuries achieved in 19 matches), making him the player with the most fifties in the tournament's history.
5. Player with most ICC trophies: If India secures victory in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli will join the ranks of the most successful players in ICC tournaments. Kohli has already claimed one ODI World Cup in 2011, one Champions Trophy in 2013, one T20 World Cup in 2024, and one U19 World Cup in 2008 as part of the Indian team, which would match Ricky Ponting's record. Ponting, during his time with Australia, won three ODI World Cups (1999, 2003, 2007) and two Champions Trophy titles (2006, 2009).
Pavitra Rishta fame Usha Nadkarni cries inconsolably as she remembers her brother's death, watch
MASSIVE discount on Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 15, check here how to grab this deal
Mukesh Ambani's choti bahu Radhika Merchant spotted in India’s most expensive MPV with 48-inch TV, airline-style recliner seats, and...; it's worth Rs..
Film director Sanoj Mishra defends himself amid exploitation claims linked to Mahakumbh fame Monalisa
Anand Mahindra issues statement on how he will compete with Elon Musk's Tesla in India: 'We have been asked similar...'
Juhi Chawla takes holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025, calls it 'most beautiful morning in her life'
Deepinder Goyal's Zomato launches first AI product ‘Nugget,’ says will give it for free to…
Champions Trophy 2025: 5 major records that Virat Kohli can break in this tournament
Shweta Basu Prasad says she was bullied on Telugu film set: 'I was called...'
India's Got Latent row: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia issued third summons by Mumbai police, been directed to...
Amid rising heat, Bengaluru restricts drinking water use for...; those violating order would be fined Rs...
One of world's oldest countries is still living in 2017 due to THIS reason, was once occupied by Italy's Mussolini, it is...
'Couldn’t afford Harvard...': Nita Ambani shares emotional moment at Harvard India Conference 2025, makes mother proud
Kim Jong un's 'pleasure squad' consists of '25 virgin girls', some for sex, some for dancing, some for..: North Korean defector's SHOCKING claims go viral
‘Smartest AI on Earth’: Elon Musk launches Grok 3 chatbot to compete with ChatGPT; here's how to access it
Meet actor, Ajay Devgn's rival, who worked with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Angelina Jolie, quit acting to become maulana, he is..
Gujarat: Lion brings traffic to a halt at Bhavnagar-Somnath highway, watch viral video
India's Got Latent row: SC grants interim relief from arrest to Ranveer Allahbadia
THIS country is home to 267570 islands, more than any other nation, not Finland, Norway, Canada, US, Japan, it is...
Meet star who worked as waiter, did job at STD booth, earned Rs 10, struggled to use toilet; is now...
India's Got Latent row: As SC prepares to hear Ranveer Allahbadia's plea, police says YouTuber has 'not yet been in contact with them'
Meet Nandini Agrawal, world's youngest female Chartered Accountant who secured AIR 1, her score was...
Meet actress, daughter of famous politician, who worked with Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, quit acting for love, left India, started business after marrying nephew of..
Rani Mukerji told Aishwarya Rai to be 'friends forever' but they fought due to Shah Rukh Khan's...: Watch
'World's richest island' now bankrupt after importing Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Land Rovers, wealth came from..., it is...
35 years of Agneepath: Amitabh Bachchan once revealed REAL reason why Vijay Deenanath Chauhan wore kohl: 'Uski aankhein mari hui...'
Why didn't former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata feature on world's rich list? Know interesting fact here
Amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna receives red roses from her 'paapalu': 'You always know how...'
Who is Ghulam Haider, 1st husband of Seema Haider who came to India from Pakistan to marry lover Sachin Meena she found on PUBG
Tesla begins hiring in India after PM Modi-Musk meet, announces multiple job roles in...
Gurugram woman shares interview experience at Zomato, CEO Deepinder Goyal reacts, says...
'Sir ek kiss ho jaye': Paps unleash a horror welcome on Udit Narayan
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt REUNITE for Hollywood thriller, filming begins in Saudi Arabia: Report
How rich is Qatar Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani? Owns golden palace, football club, private airline, has cars like Ferrari, Bugatti and...
‘Where is Shraddha Kapoor?’: Aman Gupta ASKS as actress' jewellery brand makes a pitch at Shark Tank India season 4
Gujarat: Videos of women patients leaked on Telegram, YouTube, probe ordered
South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron found dead at home, cause of death revealed
MTV Roadies XX: Prince Narula gets into ugly verbal fight with Elvish Yadav, says 'saanp tere pe case...'
Canada: Delta Airlines plane crashes at Toronto Pearson airport, flips upside down, several injured
Meet Mukesh Ambani's biz partner, who sang at Anant Ambani's wedding, she is the only billionaire in...
Asha Bhonsle’s granddaughter sings ‘Kehndi Hai' with Mohammad Siraj, adorably calls him, '...', WATCH viral video
How much it costs to display ads on world’s biggest LED screen on Burj Khalifa in Dubai? It will cost you Rs...
THIS Indian company launched 40-hour work week, founder slams long working hours, says, 'need more...'
Meet Gyanesh Kumar, IIT graduate, who becomes new Chief Election Commissioner
DNA TV Show: RSS' Bihar model ahead of Assembly elections in state
Chhaava box office collection day 4: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film sees 50% drop, earns Rs...
WPL 2025: Renuka, Wareham spark collapse as RCB bowl out Delhi Capitals for 141
Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-Pak cricketer says Pakistan don't deserve to win, 'Chal jaaye toh...'
This actor fell in love with Rekha after his wife died, actress allegedly ran barefoot to file domestic violence case against him, he is....
Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan trolled for weird reactions as Aishwarya Rai gives winning speech in viral video: 'No basic manners'
Comedian Gaurav Kapoor takes a jibe at Ranveer Allahbadia situation, says someone from Delhi wouldn't...
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Dippam Dappam dance leaves Chennai students awestruck, viral video
Breaking MS Dhoni's record is no big deal for Dinesh Karthik: 'It’s not something...'
Amid Mahakumbh rush, video of vehicle running on railway track goes viral; here's why
Amitabh Bachchan shared multiple scenes with this actor in Shootout at Lokhandwala but never met him on sets; it's not Vivek Oberoi
Nita Ambani recalls 1st meeting with Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya: 'They had no money, survived on...'
Urvashi Rautela's absence from Daaku Maharaaj's OTT release poster sparks hilarious reactions: 'Where is Diamond studded Rolex didi ?'
Sarfaraz Ahmed reveals story behind MS Dhoni's iconic photo with his son before 2017 IND vs PAK Champions Trophy final
Farah Khan asks Sania Mirza's son to 'do a Udit ji on me', Reddit says 'please release her India's Got Latent episode'
Who is Rohit Chopra? Indian-origin businessman called arrogant by JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon
All eyes on Mohammed bin Salman, as Trump, Putin and Zelensky set to meet in Saudi Arabia for...
WATCH: BJP office bearer dances to ‘Main Hoon Don’ flashing gun, FIR filed
'Indian Timothée Chalamet': Hrithik Roshan's son Hridhaan takes internet by storm with his striking looks, netizens react
Nepal student death: Massive protests at Odisha's KIIT University, students demand justice
Meet man, son of famous film actor, cracked UPSC exam with full-time job, his AIR was…
Tina Ahuja says dad Govinda told her 'mote unhealthy ache nahi lagte', reveals this actress motivated her to lose weight
Mahakumbh 2025: Fire breaks out again at Prayagraj, no casualties reported
Gautam Adani, India's second richest man, donates Rs 2000 crore for setting up 20...
Mahakumbh 2025: After New Delhi Railway Station stampede, Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station shut until THIS date
‘I am not a...’: Jaya Kishori BREAKS silence on her Rs 2.6 lakh Dior bag controversy, WATCH here
Dil Madharasi Teaser: Sivakarthikeyan impresses in rugged avatar, to face off against Vidyut Jammwal
Vijay Deverakonda takes holy dip at Mahakumbh 2025, visits Kashi Vishwanath Temple; Rashmika Mandanna reacts
PCB breaks silence on no Indian flags in Pakistani stadiums ahead of Champions Trophy 2025
Gaurav Taneja defends BeerBiceps' Ranveer Allahbadia amid India's Got Latent controversy: 'He is being...'
Delhi residents report hearing mysterious ‘boom’ sound during earthquake; what caused it?
After Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Ratan Tata’s TCS makes BIG announcement, set to issue...
JPMorgan Chase CEO rejects hybrid work requests from employees amid layoffs says, ‘Don’t waste...'
Auspicious Start for 'Jatadhara': Mahurat ceremony held in Hyderabad
Prabhas' Salaar Part 1-Ceasefire's iconic fight sequence gets creative spin by Tamil Nadu students, WATCH viral video here
Kirill Yurovskiy: How to Build a Sustainable Fashion Brand in the UK
'We don’t need...': Internet compares Elon Musk’s situation to real-life 'Game of Thrones' scenario amid 13th child claim
Bad news for Jhunjhunwala as the company loses Rs..., stock goes down by...
Audi launches Audi RS Q8 2025 in India: Know price, specifications and unique features
The Power of Ayurveda: Dr Shyam's Ayurveda Leads the Wellness Revolution in Dubai
15 Crucial Factors to Consider Before Choosing MBBS in Georgia 2025: Education Vibes
Narayana Dominates JEE Main 2025 Session 1 with Exceptional Results
Nita Ambani revives heirloom Parsi Gara embroidered saree for Harvard event, it has THIS China connection...
Karan Johar says Yash Johar was 'heartbroken' when Amitabh Bachchan's... flopped: 'He believed...'
Meet Acharya Indravarman: The best astrologer in Bengaluru & Karnataka
How to increase your chances of getting a personal loan
Meet man who left high-paying job in Singapore, cracked UPSC on first attempt, shares simple tips on how to ace one of India's toughest exams, his AIR was...
After retaining Asia's richest family tag, now Mukesh Ambani's Reliance beats Apple to become...
Sam Pitroda's 'China not enemy' remark sparks political row, BJP says, 'Rahul Gandhi, Congress have soft corner for...'
Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2024: Recognising visionaries who redefine success across industries
Ex-star cricketer, wife buy luxury apartment for Rs 110000000, it is located in...
How a name change caused makers of Bira beer to lose hundreds of crores; know what happened
‘Bal Sant’ Abhinav Arora’s Instagram account with over 9 lakh followers hacked? Spiritual content creator says...
India's Got Latent row: NCW issues new hearing date as Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija fail to...
The Power of Networking: How IFERP memberships open doors to global opportunities for universities
India's Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber Cell refuses Samay Raina's special request to...