India's star cricketer and former captain Virat Kohli is poised to be a crucial player for India in the upcoming 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, which will begin on Wednesday, February 19. This year, the tournament will feature eight participating teams, with the Indian men's cricket team set to play all its matches in Dubai. After a challenging five-match Test series against Australia, where he struggled with his form, Kohli managed to score 52 runs in the last ODI against England on February 12 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Both the Indian team management and fans are hopeful that Kohli can carry this momentum into the Champions Trophy, helping India secure the title for the third time in its history.

In the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Kohli, who has amassed 13,963 runs in 297 ODIs to date, will have the opportunity to break several records.

Below are the records which Virat Kohli can break in ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

1. Fastest batter to score 14,000 runs in ODIs: Virat Kohli is very close to achieve a significant milestone in One Day Internationals (ODIs), as he currently has 13,963 runs from 297 matches for Team India. If he scores at least 37 runs during the Champions Trophy, he will become the fastest player in history to reach 14,000 runs in ODIs. At present, only two players—Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara—have surpassed the 14,000-run mark in ODIs. Tendulkar achieved this milestone in his 350th inning during his 359th ODI match, while Sangakkara reached it in his 378th inning of the 402nd match. In comparison, Kohli has played 285 innings to date.

2. 3rd highest run scorer in international cricket: Since his debut for India against Sri Lanka in August 2008, Virat Kohli has established himself as a formidable force in international cricket, having played 545 matches across all formats and accumulated 27,381 runs. If he scores at least 103 runs during the Champions Trophy 2025, he will surpass Ricky Ponting and claim the title of the third-leading run scorer in international cricket. Ponting, who had a distinguished 17-year career, played 560 matches for Australia and scored a total of 27,483 runs.

3. Most runs in Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli made his Champions Trophy debut for India in 2009 and has since played 13 matches, scoring a total of 529 runs. He currently holds the record as the leading run scorer in the Champions Trophy among active players. If Kohli manages to score at least 263 runs in the upcoming edition of the tournament, he will surpass former West Indies captain Chris Gayle's record of 791 runs, becoming the all-time leading run scorer in Champions Trophy history.

4. Most 50s in Champions Trophy: Kohli has scored five half-centuries in his 13 matches played in the Champions Trophy. If the 36-year-old right-handed batter scores at least two fifties in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, he will surpass Rahul Dravid's record of most half centuries (six half-centuries achieved in 19 matches), making him the player with the most fifties in the tournament's history.

5. Player with most ICC trophies: If India secures victory in the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli will join the ranks of the most successful players in ICC tournaments. Kohli has already claimed one ODI World Cup in 2011, one Champions Trophy in 2013, one T20 World Cup in 2024, and one U19 World Cup in 2008 as part of the Indian team, which would match Ricky Ponting's record. Ponting, during his time with Australia, won three ODI World Cups (1999, 2003, 2007) and two Champions Trophy titles (2006, 2009).