Champions League T20 set to make comeback after 12 years, first match to take place on THIS date

One of the oldest T20 leagues is set to make a comeback soon, following a strong supoort from key member nations at the ICC annual conference. Know more in detail below.

Men's Champions League T20 is all set to make a comeback, following strong support from key member nations at the International Cricket Council (ICC) annual conference held in Singapore. After this conference, the revival of Champions League T20 is expected to be as early as September next year. In the annual conference, the future of Test cricket was also up for discussion, with talks of introducing a two-division format gaining attention.

There is also a growing belief that the number of nations playing Test cricket might be capped because only a handful of countries are able to generate revenue from the original format and others lack the infrastructure and systems to consistently build good Test teams.

ICC's newly appointed chief executive, Sanjog Gupta, along with Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Richard Gould, are expected to present interim findings to the ICC board, headed by Jay Shah, before the end of 2025.

History of Champions League T20

The first season of the Champions League came in 2008 and ran until 2014. It was eventually discontinued after ESPN Star, which paid USD 1 bn for broadcasting rights, decided to pull out. The league was in partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC), Cricket Australia, and Cricket South Africa.

Meanwhile, out of the six seasons of the Champions League T20, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the title two times each. Sydney Sixers and New South Wales Blues have emerged victorious once each in 2012 and 2009, respectively.