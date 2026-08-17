‘Champions in our very first season!’ Sanjiv Goenka celebrates Manchester Super Giants’ historic title

Sanjiv Goenka’s joy knew no bounds as the Manchester Super Giants delivered a title in their debut Hundred season. Here's what he wrote on his X handle.

Sanjiv Goenka is currently on cloud nine as his co-owned The Hundred Men's franchise achieved something which his Indian Premier League team could not do in four years of its inception. Goenka's co-owned Manchester Super Giants (MSG) claimed their inaugural The Hundred Men's title, defeating 2022 champions Trent Rockets by 5 wickets in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

Tim Seifert's blistering 72 off just 38 balls helped MSG clinch their maiden Hundred title. On this achievement, Goenka took to his X handle and wrote, ''Champions in our very first season! @ManchesterSG100

What a night it has been at Lord's, a proud moment for all of us in the Super Giants family. This was a team effort from the first game to the last. Tim, what an innings. Noor, a brilliant spell with the ball and wickets at the times we needed them. Jos has led from the front all season, and the way the whole squad came together through the knockouts is what turned this season around. Congratulations to Jos and to every player who made this happen. And a special thank you to our supporters, you willed this team on all the way. This one is for you.''

Take a look

Champions in our very first season! @ManchesterSG100



What a night it has been at Lord's, a proud moment for all of us in the Super Giants family. This was a team effort from the first game to the last. Tim, what an innings. Noor, a brilliant spell with the ball and wickets at… pic.twitter.com/fNOO18Wpfe — Dr. Sanjiv Goenka (@DrSanjivGoenka) August 16, 2026

Seifert not only won the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock but also received the Player of the Tournament award. He made 394 runs in 10 innings in the 2026 season at an average of 49.25 and 168.37 strike rate.

Deets about MSG vs TRE clash

After winning the Toss, MSG decided to field first against the former champions. Batting first, TRE posted 158/8 from their 100 balls, including vital contributions from Aneurin Donald (38 off 19 balls) and Lewis Gregory (32 off 16 balls).

In reply, MSG chased down the target in 98 balls, courtesy of a star performance from Seifert, while Liam Dawson sealed the title with a six.