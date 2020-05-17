'Champions always know when to put themselves out of the game': Matthew Hayden on MS Dhoni's retirement

Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden has expressed his thoughts on MS Dhoni's retirement and said that the wicketkeeper-batsman will make the right decision regarding his career.

Hayden also claimed that even though Dhoni has been on a long break from cricket since the 2019 World Cup back in June, he will know eventually whether he’s served his time.

"It’s always very hard as a personal friend of MS to comment on his career," Hayden told IANS.

"I think every champion, and I consider MS to be a champion, always knows the enough time to put themselves out of the game and not feeling that forced feeling of getting towards the end of the career when the time is ticking."

"I am sure he will make the best decision for himself as he has done throughout his whole career,” he added.

Since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD hasn't featured for the Men In Blue. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was supposed to act as a stepping stone for Dhoni to showcase his worth and forge his way back into the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, BCCI decided to postpone the kick-off the IPL 2020 untill further notice.

However, Hayden thinks that if the IPL gets the green light, there is a high possibility that the tournament will be exclusively for Indian cricketers.

"Certainly, the IPL could take exist without foreign players. I think it would be a product that is being compromised naturally because foreign players do add a lot to the IPL. They raise the level of awareness and excitement among fans. Getting nations together has infact made IPL the fun that it has been," the former CSK batsman said.

"But in conditions like this, it could go on without foreign players and it should go on if all health issues have been uncompromised and the game can proceed in clean stadiums," he added.