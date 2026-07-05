Champions again! Beth Mooney's masterclass powers Australia to record seventh Women's T20 World Cup title at Lord's

Beth Mooney produced another match-winning knock to guide Australia to a record seventh Women's T20 World Cup title at Lord's. Her unbeaten 64 powered the Aussies to a seven-wicket victory over England, further cementing their dominance in world cricket.

Australia has been the most successful team in the tournament with seven title wins. (Courtesy: ICC)

Australia’s dominance in women’s cricket is still untouchable. Under the brooding skies at Lord’s, the Australian team once again rose to the big occasion, beating England by seven wickets and claiming their seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title—a record that only keeps growing.

Beth Mooney stole the show. Calm, focused, and unflappable, she hammered out an unbeaten 64. What looked like it could become a tight contest turned into a victory parade, with Australia cruising home with 17 balls in hand.

When the stakes rise, so does Beth Mooney.



A composed half-century for #BethMooney on the biggest stage once again.



ICC Women's #T20WorldCup 2026 | Final | #ENGvAUS | LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/bVmjUQEluV — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2026

England showed some fight, mostly thanks to Nat Sciver-Brunt. After Australia’s bowlers—especially Kim Garth with her ruthless economy (1 for 20 from 4 overs) and young Lucy Hamilton (1/19)—put the squeeze on, England’s top order crumbled. Danni Wyatt-Hodge (8) and captain Heather Knight (2) both went cheaply. Sciver-Brunt held things together with a gutsy 58 from 53 balls, stringing five boundaries and dragging England to respectability. Freya Kemp’s late hitting—44 off just 28, including a towering six—set England up for a total of 150 for 4.

Australia’s chase didn’t start perfectly; Georgia Voll fell early for 9 to Lauren Bell. It didn’t matter. Mooney teamed up with Phoebe Litchfield, and together they took control. The two left-handers picked England’s bowlers apart with confident strokeplay and sharp running. Litchfield attacked hard, twice clearing the boundary in her entertaining 48 from 35 balls, turning the heat up on Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean.

Mooney, as always, anchored the innings. She threaded the field with the kind of finesse that’s become her trademark, smashing 10 boundaries in her 49-ball 64. The required run rate never bothered her.

Once Litchfield and Ellyse Perry (13) were gone, Australia only needed a handful of runs. Ashleigh Gardner finished it off in the 18th over, sealing a clinical 153 for 3 and sparking wild celebrations.

This win is more than just another trophy for Australia. It’s a statement. Seven T20 World Cup titles now—proof that this team has built an era of complete dominance.

Also read| Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups