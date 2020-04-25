'Champi time': Suresh Raina gives his 'little Rapunzel' head massage amid coronavirus lockdown

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. The 21-day lockdown which was scheduled to end on April 14 was further extended till May 3 by Primer Minister Narendra Modi as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 10,000 in India.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Suresh Raina returned back to his family from the training camp in Chennai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the kick-off of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice amid COVID-19 scare.

The Team India cricketer since then has been spending time with his wife Priyanka and his two kids indoors.

Raina on Saturday (April 25) took to social media to share who he is spending his time during this lockdown period.

The 33-year-old shared an adorable photo of him giving a head massage to his 'little Rapunzel', Gracia.

"Champi time for my little Rapunzel! She is just so obsessed about her hair! #headmassage": Raina's captioned his tweet.

HERE IS THE POST:

Champi time for my little Rapunzel! She is just so obsessed about her hair! #headmassage pic.twitter.com/iwOkLPC94e — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 25, 2020

Raina has been a key part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a number of years now.

Responding to his post, CSK's official Twitter handle posted: "Message to all Dads: Unnaal mudi-yum, you can su-hair-ly do it. #DaddiesArmy Lion face"