FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

First photo: Donald Trump releases picture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro after capture

Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies amid Mustafizur Rahman row

Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's capture: 'Prepared to take power'

Century not enough? Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin react as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses IND vs NZ ODI squad

Donald Trump's BIG statement on Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's capture: 'Was like watching...'

Why was Hardik Pandya left out of India's ODI squad for New Zealand series? BCCI breaks silence

BCB moves ICC over T20 World Cup venue shift as BCCI freezes India-Bangladesh 2026 tour after Mustafizur Rahman controversy

Shah Rukh Khan rings in 2026 in Dubai, steals spotlight with an ultra-rare Rs 13 crore Rolex

US attack on Venezuela triggers spike in late-night pizza orders near Pentagon: What does this mean?

Who is Maria Corina Machado? Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel winner in focus after Nicolas Maduro's capture

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
First photo: Donald Trump releases picture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro after capture

Trump releases 1st photo of Venezuelan leader Maduro since capture

Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies amid Mustafizur Rahman row

Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies

Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's capture: 'Prepared to take power'

Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's captur

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...

Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here

Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Century not enough? Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin react as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses IND vs NZ ODI squad

Irfan Pathan and Ravichandran Ashwin expressed shock after Ruturaj Gaikwad was left out of India’s ODI squad for the India vs New Zealand ODI series despite scoring a century, triggering debate over selection consistency and form-based calls.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 09:50 PM IST

Century not enough? Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin react as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses IND vs NZ ODI squad
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered a brilliant 106 in Ranchi, yet that performance was not enough to secure him a place in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series. The decision left many, including former stars Irfan Pathan and R Ashwin, perplexed. With Shreyas Iyer returning as vice-captain, the selectors opted for experience in their 15-member squad led by Shubman Gill. Gaikwad’s omission is a testament to the intense competition for places in Indian cricket, where even exceptional form does not guarantee selection.

Gaikwad has been in outstanding touch recently. Leading Chennai Super Kings, he notched up that century in his most recent ODI appearance, forming a vital partnership with Virat Kohli from the No. 4 position. Initially viewed primarily as a backup opener, Gaikwad has demonstrated versatility and the ability to adapt to the middle order. Nonetheless, opportunities in the ODI format have remained scarce for the Maharashtra batter, despite his exceptional List A record—an average of 57.6, over 17 centuries, and more than 80 innings, topping the charts among players with 50 or more games.

The exclusion did not go unnoticed. Irfan Pathan described the move as “mind-boggling,” highlighting Gaikwad’s recent century and drawing parallels to Devdutt Padikkal, whose impressive List A average has also not translated into national selection. Pathan’s advice to Gaikwad was clear: continue to score runs consistently. 

"Ruturaj Gaekwad not getting a place in the squad even after scoring a 100 is mind-boggling. It also shows that competition in Indian cricket is on a completely different level. Devdutt Padikkal averages 83 in List A cricket, yet he is nowhere near the ODI squad," Pathan wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin, Gaikwad’s CSK teammate, offered words of encouragement, emphasizing resilience and perseverance in the face of tough competition.

"No matter how you feel. Get up, dress up, pad up, show up and never give up. It can be hard to miss but such is the competition for places in the Indian team," Ashwin wrote.

The squad named by the BCCI features Gill as captain alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (as wicketkeeper), Iyer (vice-captain, subject to fitness), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Iyer’s return has effectively edged Gaikwad out, as the selectors prioritized stability at the top of the order with Jaiswal, Rohit, and Kohli. Mohammed Shami remains absent, with Siraj tasked with leading the pace attack. The selection points toward a long-term vision with the 2027 World Cup in mind, resulting in even in-form players like Gaikwad being left out amid a surplus of talent.

Looking ahead, Gaikwad’s List A credentials—over 4,800 runs at an average exceeding 57—underscore his potential as a long-term asset for Indian cricket. For now, however, his opportunities with the senior team remain limited. With backing from veterans like Pathan and Ashwin, Gaikwad will look to strengthen his case in tournaments such as the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the IPL. As the New Zealand series (January 11-18) tests the core group, Gaikwad’s omission serves as a reminder of just how fierce the battle for an India cap has become—where even unwavering consistency may not always be enough.

Also read| Why was Hardik Pandya left out of India's ODI squad for New Zealand series? BCCI breaks silence

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
First photo: Donald Trump releases picture of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro after capture
Trump releases 1st photo of Venezuelan leader Maduro since capture
Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies amid Mustafizur Rahman row
Will Bangladesh play T20 World Cup in India? BCCI chief Mithun Manhas clarifies
Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's capture: 'Prepared to take power'
Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Machado's BIG statement after Maduro's captur
Century not enough? Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin react as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses IND vs NZ ODI squad
Century not enough? Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin react as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses
Donald Trump's BIG statement on Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's capture: 'Was like watching...'
'Was like watching...': Trump on Venezuelan president Maduro's capture
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, The Paradise, Toxic, Jailer 2, Peddi, Drishyam 3: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Jailer 2, Peddi, Toxic: 10 most anticipated South Indian films of 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit during spiritual visit to Somnath temple with Mukesh Ambani, SEE viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant pink patola suit visit to Somnath temple
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement