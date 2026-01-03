Century not enough? Irfan Pathan, R Ashwin react as Ruturaj Gaikwad misses IND vs NZ ODI squad

Irfan Pathan and Ravichandran Ashwin expressed shock after Ruturaj Gaikwad was left out of India’s ODI squad for the India vs New Zealand ODI series despite scoring a century, triggering debate over selection consistency and form-based calls.

Ruturaj Gaikwad delivered a brilliant 106 in Ranchi, yet that performance was not enough to secure him a place in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming New Zealand series. The decision left many, including former stars Irfan Pathan and R Ashwin, perplexed. With Shreyas Iyer returning as vice-captain, the selectors opted for experience in their 15-member squad led by Shubman Gill. Gaikwad’s omission is a testament to the intense competition for places in Indian cricket, where even exceptional form does not guarantee selection.

Gaikwad has been in outstanding touch recently. Leading Chennai Super Kings, he notched up that century in his most recent ODI appearance, forming a vital partnership with Virat Kohli from the No. 4 position. Initially viewed primarily as a backup opener, Gaikwad has demonstrated versatility and the ability to adapt to the middle order. Nonetheless, opportunities in the ODI format have remained scarce for the Maharashtra batter, despite his exceptional List A record—an average of 57.6, over 17 centuries, and more than 80 innings, topping the charts among players with 50 or more games.

The exclusion did not go unnoticed. Irfan Pathan described the move as “mind-boggling,” highlighting Gaikwad’s recent century and drawing parallels to Devdutt Padikkal, whose impressive List A average has also not translated into national selection. Pathan’s advice to Gaikwad was clear: continue to score runs consistently.

"Ruturaj Gaekwad not getting a place in the squad even after scoring a 100 is mind-boggling. It also shows that competition in Indian cricket is on a completely different level. Devdutt Padikkal averages 83 in List A cricket, yet he is nowhere near the ODI squad," Pathan wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin, Gaikwad’s CSK teammate, offered words of encouragement, emphasizing resilience and perseverance in the face of tough competition.

"No matter how you feel. Get up, dress up, pad up, show up and never give up. It can be hard to miss but such is the competition for places in the Indian team," Ashwin wrote.

The squad named by the BCCI features Gill as captain alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (as wicketkeeper), Iyer (vice-captain, subject to fitness), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Iyer’s return has effectively edged Gaikwad out, as the selectors prioritized stability at the top of the order with Jaiswal, Rohit, and Kohli. Mohammed Shami remains absent, with Siraj tasked with leading the pace attack. The selection points toward a long-term vision with the 2027 World Cup in mind, resulting in even in-form players like Gaikwad being left out amid a surplus of talent.

Looking ahead, Gaikwad’s List A credentials—over 4,800 runs at an average exceeding 57—underscore his potential as a long-term asset for Indian cricket. For now, however, his opportunities with the senior team remain limited. With backing from veterans like Pathan and Ashwin, Gaikwad will look to strengthen his case in tournaments such as the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the IPL. As the New Zealand series (January 11-18) tests the core group, Gaikwad’s omission serves as a reminder of just how fierce the battle for an India cap has become—where even unwavering consistency may not always be enough.

