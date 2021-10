Central Districts vs Northern Knights, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CD vs NK today in Super Smash 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Central Districts vs Northern Knights

CD vs NK Super Smash 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Central Districts vs Northern Knights match today, December 13.

Central Districts vs Northern Knights Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert (VC)

Batsmen: Daniel Flynn, Joe Carter, Tom Bruce, Christian Leopard

Allrounders: Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell (C)

Bowlers: Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell

CD vs NK My Dream11 Team

Tim Seifert (VC), Daniel Flynn, Joe Carter, Tom Bruce, Christian Leopard, Anton Devcich, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell (C), Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel, Brett Randell

CD vs NK Probable Playing 11

Central Districts (Playing XI): Tom Bruce (captain), Josh Clarkson, Dane Clever (w), Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludic, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Ryan Watson, Ben Wheeler

Northern Knights (Playing XI): Daryl Mitchell, Brett Randell, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Anton Devcich, Daniel Flynn, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Anurag Verma

