Central Districts vs Canterbury, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CD vs CTB today in Super Smash 2019-20

Central Districts vs Canterbury

Dream11 Prediction - Central Districts vs Canterbury

CD vs CTB Super Smash 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Central Districts vs Canterbury match today, December 23.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Cam Fletcher

Batsmen: Chad Bowes, Stephen Murdoch (C), Josh Clarkson

Allrounders: Cole McConchie (VC), Kieran Noema-Barnett, George Worker, Willem Ludic

Bowlers: Will Williams, Ajaz Patel, B Tickner.

CD vs CTB My Dream11 Team

Cam Fletcher, Chad Bowes, Stephen Murdoch (C), Josh Clarkson, Cole McConchie (VC), Kieran Noema-Barnett, George Worker, Willem Ludic, Will Williams, Ajaz Patel, B Tickner.

CD vs CTB Probable Playing 11

Central Districts (Playing XI): George Worker, Dane Cleaver (WK), Christian Leopard, Tom Bruce (C), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Josh Clarkson, Willem Ludic, Ajaz Patel, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ryan Watson.

Canterbury (Playing XI): Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttal.

Check Dream11 Prediction / CD Dream11 Team / Central Districts Dream11 Team / CTB Dream11 Team / Canterbury Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.