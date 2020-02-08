Central Districts vs Canterbury, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CD vs CTB today in Ford Trophy 2019-20
Central Districts vs Canterbury
Dream11 Prediction - Central Districts vs Canterbury
CD vs CTB Ford Trophy 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Central Districts vs Canterbury match today, February 9.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Cameron Fletcher (C)
Batsmen: Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce
Allrounders: Kieran Noema Barnett, Willem Ludick, Andrew Ellis (VC)
Bowlers: Will Williams, Frase Sheat, Andrew Hazeldine
CD vs CTB My Dream11 Team
Cameron Fletcher (C), Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Ben Smith, Tom Bruce, Kieran Noema Barnett, Willem Ludick, Andrew Ellis (VC), Will Williams, Frase Sheat, Andrew Hazeldine
CD vs CTB Probable Playing 11
Central Districts (Playing XI): Bayley Wiggins (WK), Ben Smith, Tom Bruce (C), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, William Ludick, Ryan Watson, BD Schmulian, Seth Rance, Ajaz Patel.
Canterbury (Playing XI): Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (c), Cam Fletcher (wk), Andrew Ellis, Leo Carter, Henry Shipley, Will Williams, Blake Coburn, Ed Nuttal.
