Central Districts vs Auckland, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CD vs AUK today in Ford Trophy 2019-20

CD vs AUK Super Smash 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Central Districts vs Auckland match today, February 2.

Wicketkeeper: Ben Horne

Batsmen: George Worker (C), Craig Cachopa, Jeet Raval, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Smith

Allrounders: Kieran Noema-Barnett (VC), Willem Ludick

Bowlers: Seth Rance, Ben Lister, Matthew McEwan

Dane Cleaver, Neil Broom, Josh Clarkson, Nick Kelly (VC), George Worker (C), Anaru Kitchen, Willem Ludic, Michael Rippon, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy

CD vs AUKG Probable Playing 11

Central Districts (Playing XI): George Worker, Greg Hay, Josh Clarkson, Ben Smith (C), Bayley Wiggins (WK), Kieran Noema-Barnett, Willem Ludick, Dough Bracewell, Seth Rance, Ben Wheeler, Jayden Lennox.

Auckland (Playing XI): Jeet Raval, Will O’Donnell, Craig Cachopa (C), Finn Allen, Kyle Jamieson, Robert O’Donnell, Ben Horne (WK), Matthew McEwan, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ben Lister

