CEAT Cricket Awards: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show taking home top honors - Check full list of winners

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the focal points of the awards ceremony held in Mumbai.

The CEAT Cricket Rating Awards took place on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in Mumbai. The event was a celebration of excellence in the world of cricket, with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma being honored as the Men's International Cricketer of the Year. Additionally, the legendary Rahul Dravid was presented with the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony also recognized the outstanding performances of Virat Kohli, who was named Men's ODI Batter of the Year, and Mohammed Shami, who received the Men's Test Bowler of the Year award. These players have truly showcased their talent and dedication to the sport.

In addition to the players, BCCI secretary Jay Shah was acknowledged for his exceptional contributions to sports administration. His dedication and leadership have played a significant role in the success of Indian cricket.

"As I told you in Rajkot, that we are going to host our flag in Barbados, and our captain did that. If we have the blessing of 1.4 billion people, then we can do the same in the Champions Trophy, World Test Championship final and the Women's T20 World Cup," said Shah after receiving the award.

The Domestic Cricketer of the Year award was presented to Tamil Nadu's R Sai Kishore, who skillfully guided his team to the Ranji Trophy final last season. Tim Southee of New Zealand was honored as the Men's T20I Bowler of the Year, while England's Phil Salt was recognized as the Best T20I Batter of the Year.

In the realm of women's cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur was commended for her exceptional leadership, having captained India in the most matches in T20I history. Smriti Mandhana was celebrated as the Women's Indian Batter of the Year, and Deepti Sharma was lauded as the Indian Bowler of the Year.

Full list of awards:

Men's International Cricketer of the Year: Rohit Sharma

Test Batter of the Year: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Test Bowler of the Year: R Ashwin

ODI Batter of the Year: Virat Kohli

ODI Bowler of the Year: Mohammed Shami

T20I Batter of the Year: Phil Salt

T20I Bowler of the Year: Tim Southee

T20 Leadership award: Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Lifetime Achievement: Rahul Dravid

Award for excellent in sports administration: Jay Shah

Most matches as captain in women's T20I history: Harmanpreet Kaur

Women's Indian bowler of the year: Deepti Sharma

Fastest double-century in women's Test: Shafali Verma

