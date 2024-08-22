CEAT Cricket Awards: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show taking home top honors - Check full list of winners

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal, Vodafone Idea receive special request from Samsung, Nokia, it is…

What is the fine for running red light in Pakistan? The answer will surprise you

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

This company of Ratan Tata sees massive gain after acquisition of iPhone plant, revenue skyrockets to Rs...

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Meet man who is set to challenge Mukesh Ambani in retail sector, Ratan Tata is his..

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Adani Group to cut down debt, planning to sell stakes of…

Stunning images of outer space captured by NASA

Stunning images of outer space captured by NASA

Foods that can weaken your bone, joint and muscles

Foods that can weaken your bone, joint and muscles

8 most terrifying predators in wild

8 most terrifying predators in wild

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

HomeCricket

Cricket

CEAT Cricket Awards: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show taking home top honors - Check full list of winners

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were the focal points of the awards ceremony held in Mumbai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 08:31 PM IST

CEAT Cricket Awards: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli steal the show taking home top honors - Check full list of winners
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The CEAT Cricket Rating Awards took place on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, in Mumbai. The event was a celebration of excellence in the world of cricket, with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma being honored as the Men's International Cricketer of the Year. Additionally, the legendary Rahul Dravid was presented with the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award.

The ceremony also recognized the outstanding performances of Virat Kohli, who was named Men's ODI Batter of the Year, and Mohammed Shami, who received the Men's Test Bowler of the Year award. These players have truly showcased their talent and dedication to the sport.

In addition to the players, BCCI secretary Jay Shah was acknowledged for his exceptional contributions to sports administration. His dedication and leadership have played a significant role in the success of Indian cricket.

"As I told you in Rajkot, that we are going to host our flag in Barbados, and our captain did that. If we have the blessing of 1.4 billion people, then we can do the same in the Champions Trophy, World Test Championship final and the Women's T20 World Cup," said Shah after receiving the award.

The Domestic Cricketer of the Year award was presented to Tamil Nadu's R Sai Kishore, who skillfully guided his team to the Ranji Trophy final last season. Tim Southee of New Zealand was honored as the Men's T20I Bowler of the Year, while England's Phil Salt was recognized as the Best T20I Batter of the Year.

In the realm of women's cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur was commended for her exceptional leadership, having captained India in the most matches in T20I history. Smriti Mandhana was celebrated as the Women's Indian Batter of the Year, and Deepti Sharma was lauded as the Indian Bowler of the Year.

Full list of awards:

Men's International Cricketer of the Year: Rohit Sharma

Test Batter of the Year: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Test Bowler of the Year: R Ashwin

ODI Batter of the Year: Virat Kohli

ODI Bowler of the Year: Mohammed Shami

T20I Batter of the Year: Phil Salt

T20I Bowler of the Year: Tim Southee

T20 Leadership award: Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Lifetime Achievement: Rahul Dravid

Award for excellent in sports administration: Jay Shah

Most matches as captain in women's T20I history: Harmanpreet Kaur

Women's Indian bowler of the year: Deepti Sharma

Fastest double-century in women's Test: Shafali Verma

Also read| 'Agar aap uske hisaab se....': Mohammed Shami reveals 'big secret' about Rohit Sharma's captaincy

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Made in Rs 15 crore, this regional film with no action, romance, broke box office records, won National Award, earned...

Made in Rs 15 crore, this regional film with no action, romance, broke box office records, won National Award, earned...

Meet man who is not from IIT, IIM, built Rs 89237 crore company, became West Bengal’s richest man, his net worth is…

Meet man who is not from IIT, IIM, built Rs 89237 crore company, became West Bengal’s richest man, his net worth is…

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukherjee arrested in Kolkata, details inside

Rajnish Wellness Secures Landmark Deal With Indian Railways: Stock Poised For Major Growth As Ayurvedic Market Expands

Rajnish Wellness Secures Landmark Deal With Indian Railways: Stock Poised For Major Growth As Ayurvedic Market Expands

J-K Earthquake: Back-to-back quakes strike Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

J-K Earthquake: Back-to-back quakes strike Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement