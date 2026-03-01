FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of third marriage

Shoaib Malik has finally responded to swirling rumours about getting married for the third time. The Pakistan cricketer addressed the viral speculation on social media, setting the record straight and putting an end to widespread buzz surrounding his personal life.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 01, 2026, 05:06 PM IST

'Causing distress to people I care about': Shoaib Malik breaks silence on rumours of third marriage
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has finally spoken out amidst speculation regarding his potential third marriage. In a comprehensive statement, the seasoned all-rounder vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as "false and fabricated" narratives. He also criticized the online trolls targeting his wife, Sana Javed, expressing that his previous silence has been misinterpreted. Malik's previous marriage to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son, concluded in 2023 by mutual agreement.

In 2024, he wed Pakistani actress Sana Javed on January 19 during an intimate Nikah ceremony held in Karachi.

"It was early 2023 when my first marriage ended. With mutual consent, it was decided that we will co-parent our child. It was only after this that I got remarried. I've always sought to keep my private life private, out of respect for my family. However, my silence seems to have been taken for granted," Malik said in the statement.

Malik emphasized that his son is mature enough to encounter such stories, which was a significant factor in his decision to confront the misleading narrative that has caused "distress" to his family.

"I feel this has reached a point where it must be addressed, as my son is now at an age where he'll be reading these false and fabricated stories, spread for views for mere pennies of earnings. These lame accusations are causing distress to those who I care about," his statement added.

He also called on people to honor his privacy, warning of potential legal repercussions should they fail to comply.

"Act responsibly; there is much more to life than just a few likes and views. I have a family just like you all do. I hope this message is taken positively, and assumptions/jokes about my personal life will stop. Failure to do so will result in strict legal action from my team against individuals and firms," the statement added.

This statement represents a rare and direct engagement from Malik regarding his personal affairs, indicating that he is now ready to take a firmer stance against rumors he feels are inappropriate.

