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Caught by Sara Tendulkar, bowled by Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's mid-air cricket video goes viral

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar turned a routine flight into a fun-filled cricket session as he played an impromptu game with Sara Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok. The viral mid-air video shows Sachin getting caught by Sara and bowled by Saaniya, leaving fans entertained and amazed.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 06:02 PM IST

Caught by Sara Tendulkar, bowled by Saaniya Chandhok: Sachin Tendulkar's mid-air cricket video goes viral
Sachin Tendulkar played cricket in a plane with his daughter and daughter-in-law (Courtesy: X/Screengrab)
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For someone like Sachin Tendulkar, cricket isn’t just a sport or a game you play on a field. It’s an emotion that follows him everywhere—literally. A few days ago, Tendulkar posted a video that got everyone talking: he’s in a plane, 35,000 feet up, batting in the aisle with his daughter, Sara. Honestly, if you love the game as much as he does, altitude doesn’t matter. The bat stays in your hands.

Sachin shared the clip on X with a line that’s pure gold: “Altitude jo bhi ho, attitude change nahi hona chahiye.” That hit home for a lot of people, and you could see why it started trending so fast.

In the video, Sachin stands right in the aisle, gets ready, and takes a shot toward Sara. She catches it and just lights up, celebrating as she manages to get one over her dad, all while flying. Classic father-daughter moment, but with a Tendulkar twist.

What’s clear is that Sachin’s love for cricket hasn’t faded, not even a little. Whether he’s playing in front of tens of thousands or just goofing around mid-flight, it’s still about the game for him. Fans loved the video and flooded social media with praise, pointing out how only he can blend fun and inspiration like that. For Tendulkar, cricket hasn’t ever been “just a sport.” Even after hanging up his boots, it’s in his DNA.

And it’s not just this one video. Sachin keeps grabbing attention with moments from his travels. Not long ago, he shared another viral clip from a commercial flight—this time, walking down the aisle as passengers spotted him. Instantly, people crowded around, all hoping for a selfie with the Master Blaster. Just his presence creates excitement.

Years after retiring, Sachin is everywhere on social media—breaking down cricket analysis, sending out quirky birthday wishes, or sharing these unexpected, delightful moments. The buzz is still there, and his connection with fans feels just as real now as it did when he was scoring centuries.

Also read| Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson announces retirement from international cricket

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