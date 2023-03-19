'Catch of the century': Steve Smith takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Hardik Pandya in 2nd ODI - Watch

Image Source: Twitter

In the 2nd ODI in Vizag, Steve Smith once again demonstrated his exceptional fielding skills by taking a one-handed screamer to dismiss Hardik Pandya. As the ball flew towards the second slip, the Australian captain, standing at the first slip, put in everything he had and dived to his right to grab the one-handed stunner.

The commentators were left in awe of Smith's effort, with Sanjay Manjrekar calling it the catch of the century. Smith's diving effort saw Pandya walking back to the pavilion with a mere score of 1.

Watch:

India is currently struggling to score runs in the match, having lost half of their team within the first 10 overs. Even Shubman Gill, who has been having a fantastic run in 2023, failed to score and was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the first ODI, returned to the playing XI but was unable to make a significant contribution, scoring only 13 runs off 15 balls. He replaced Ishan Kishan in the team. Unfortunately, Suryakumar Yadav also failed to impress and was dismissed for a one-ball duck.

It's worth noting that Suryakumar was dismissed in the same manner by the same bowler, Mitchell Starc, as he was in the first ODI. After his dismissal, there was a lot of pressure on vice-captain Pandya to perform, but unfortunately, his innings was cut short.

Overall, India is facing a tough challenge in this match, and they will need to regroup and come up with a solid plan to turn things around.

India is currently leading the three-match ODI series with a score of 2-1. If they win the 2nd ODI, they will clinch the series.

