'Carrying him to warm the bench?' Delhi Capitals co-owner questions Rishabh Pant's exclusion from India's playing XI

The T20I and ODI series against New Zealand saw many Indian players get a chance to try different combinations before the T20 World Cup ahead this year.

While majority players played at least a match, regular wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant did not even step on the field.

Team India instead handed KL Rahul the dual responsibility. He was given to keep the wickets after Pant had suffered a concussion against Australia.

Since then the batsman - who played at the No. 5 spot - made sure to help the squad with the bat and the gloves. With KL Rahul's exceptional form, Pant was not even considered for any game.

Seeing this, Pant's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal expressed his disappointment with the management.

Parth Jindal, who is the head of Jindal South-West Sports (JSW Sports), advocated for the inclusion of Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin in India’s limited-overs teams.

Taking to Twitter, Jindal wrote: “And why carry @RishabhPant17 only for him to warm the bench? Surely he would have benefited from playing against New Zealand A or domestic cricket? To see a player as talented as him not play the 5th T20 and now the 3rd ODI makes no sense #Xfactor”.

Parth Jindal, who had acquired R Ashwin before this season said, “Don’t know why @ashwinravi99 is not in this team! There seems to be an aversion to wicket-takers! After whitewashing the kiwis in T20’s the Kiwis showing India that the semi-final victory in the World Cup was no fluke. India needs wicket-takers and players with X factor”.

This is perhaps the first time when an IPL team owner is speaking about Indian team selection policy.