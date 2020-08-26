Headlines

Caribbean Premier League 2020: Dwayne Bravo creates history, becomes first to 500 T20 wickets

Dwayne Bravo, who has excelled in the T20 format for close to 14 years, created history in the Caribbean Premier League T20 clash between Trinbago Knight Riders and the St Lucia Zouks as he became the first bowler to take 500 T20 wickets. In the match, he also became the first bowler to take 100 wickets in the CPL, putting him in an elite list of bowlers. When Dwayne Bravo picked up his second wicket, it was also his 50th wicket in T20s at the Queen's Park Oval.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 26, 2020, 09:51 PM IST

James Anderson created history on Tuesday when he became the first pace bowler to take 600 wickets in Test cricket. However, on Wednesday, it was the turn of another bowling all-rounder who created a new world record. In the Caribbean Premier League 2020 clash between St Lucia Zouks and the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, Dwayne Bravo created history as he became the first bowler in the history of Twenty20s to take 500 wickets. When he took two wickets in the match, Dwayne Bravo also went past 100 wickets in the Caribbean Premier League, making him the only bowler to achieve this feat.

Dwayne Bravo achieved the feat in the third over of the St Lucia Zouks innings when he dismissed Rahkeem Cornwall. The batsman drove at a full ball to cover where Colin Munro took the catch. The wicket was Dwayne Bravo’s 500th in Twenty20s and 100th in the Caribbean Premier League. The West Indies all-rounder’s night became even better when he took another wicket by dismissing Roston Chase with a full and straight one. The wicket was Dwayne Bravo’s 50th at the Queen’s Park Oval in this format.

‘Phenomenal journey’

However, during the St Lucia Zouks innings, rain stopped play and the covers were firmly in place. During that period, Dwayne Bravo reflected on his journey and said, “It's a great journey. To be able to achieve the feat at home, the place where I started is special. What I enjoy the most is taking the trophies. We just don't play to take part. To dominate in a batsman-friendly game... I am happy.”

Dwayne Bravo said the continued push for success makes him want to play even longer. However, he admitted that Lasith Malinga is the best Twenty20 bowler along with Sunil Narine “When I don't play the game I watch the game and challenge myself by asking what will I do in that situation? I want to encourage bowlers in this format. Work on yorkers, it's the safest ball,” Bravo said.

Although Bravo has taken 500 wickets, Malinga’s average of under 20 and just above seven makes him a class act. The Sri Lankan has been a phenomenal bowler in the death and has mastered the art of the yorker. However, Dwayne Bravo’s performance in the Caribbean Premier League will be wonderful news for Chennai Super Kings as they aim to make a big mark in IPL 2020.

