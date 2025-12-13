FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Captain's job is not just to Toss...': Former Indian cricketer takes a subtle jibe at Suryakumar Yadav

After India lost the second T20I game against South Africa in New Chandigarh, former Indian cricketer has raised some important questions over Suryakumar Yadav's batting performance in the format in recent times.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 05:23 PM IST

'Captain's job is not just to Toss...': Former Indian cricketer takes a subtle jibe at Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav is Team India's skipper in T20Is
Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I skipper, has been struggling with the bat in recent times. It has been nearly 20 innings since he played a 50+ knock in the format. However, the Men in Blue have been winning most of the T20I games, but the captain's performance has been a major point of concern. In the ongoing T20I series against South Africa, SKY scored just 12 and 5 in the first two games. Now, former Indian cricketer and popular Hindi commentator Aakash Chopra has taken a jibe at Suryakumar and reminded him of his vital role in the squad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash said, ''You are the team's captain, but a captain's job is not just to toss and manage the bowlers. It's not just about making the strategy. If you bat in the top four, your primary role is to score runs.''

''It's been many matches. If you have an average of 14 in 17 innings and the strike rate is also not very good, you don't have a single fifty, and have crossed 25 just twice, it's been a problem on either side of the IPL,'' he added.

Talking about the upcoming T20I World Cup in February and March next year, Aakaash further said, ''I am not saying there is any doubt over Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, or that he won't be India's captain in the World Cup. I am not suggesting that at all, so don't ever misquote me, but the truth is that he needs to score runs. If you are playing at No. 3 or No. 4 and are not scoring runs, and they aren't being scored consistently and over a long period of time, you won't be that confident when you start the World Cup. So, Suryakumar Yadav, the captain, and Shubman Gill, the vice-captain, scoring runs is absolutely imperative.''

Meanwhile, the current 5-match series is levelled after the Proteas won the previous game by 51 runs in New Chandigarh. The next match is scheduled to be played in Dharmasala on Sunday, December 14.

Advertisement