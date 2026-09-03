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'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni set for IPL 2027 return? Ex-CSK star drops massive hint

MS Dhoni’s IPL 2027 future has sparked fresh speculation after an ex-CSK star dropped a major hint about the ‘Captain Cool’. With the IPL set to enter its 20th edition, the big question is whether Dhoni will return for another season and extend his iconic CSK journey.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 03, 2026, 08:43 PM IST

'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni set for IPL 2027 return? Ex-CSK star drops massive hint
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MS Dhoni sat out the entire IPL 2026 season with a calf injury, and as IPL 2027 gears up, everyone’s wondering—will he suit up again? And if he does, can he still make a real impact? There’s a lot of noise around this, especially after former CSK batter S Badrinath revealed a personal conversation with Dhoni where Dhoni insisted he wouldn’t just be an “Impact Player.”

Badrinath shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel. He said that, despite being a legend, using Dhoni in a more selective, tactical way could actually give CSK an edge. But Dhoni being Dhoni is clear—if he’s playing, he’s doing the full job behind the stumps not just coming in for a cameo at the end. According to Badrinath, “He told me himself, he’s not interested in being an Impact Player. He sees himself as a full-time keeper, which means he has to be on the field for all 20 overs. That’s just how he is. Still, I honestly believe CSK would benefit if he ever did take up that role.”

Badrinath adds, “Let’s be real, his body isn’t up for long stretches anymore—Stephen Fleming’s mentioned that too. Right now, he comes out to bat pretty late, after the 16th over, and keeps wickets. If his role is going to be this limited, he’d be perfect as an Impact Player.”

If you look at his IPL record, it speaks for itself. Dhoni led CSK to five titles in ten finals. He’s the first Indian captain to lift the IPL trophy, scored more runs than any other keeper, and has more dismissals than anyone else. He has the most runs in the league without ever hitting a hundred—not to mention, he’s appeared in more finals than any other player. There’s a reason people call him ‘Thala’—he’s a giant of the game.

But nothing lasts forever. Dhoni will turn 46 by IPL 2027. Is this finally the farewell season? Or will he keep going just because that’s who he is? He hung up his international boots back in 2019 but the IPL still draws him in. Only time will tell how much longer cricket’s ‘Captain Cool’ wants to keep playing.

Also read| BCCI review meeting: Devajit Saikia backs Rohit Sharma's form, rules out talks on Ajit Agarkar’s tenure

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