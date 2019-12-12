Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CMW vs CHW today in Women's Super Smash 2019-20

Dream11 Prediction - Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds

CMW vs CHW in Women's Super Smash 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds match today, December 13.

Canterbury Magicians vs Central Hinds Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Natalie Dodd

Batsmen: Kirsty Nation, Anlo Van Devente, Nat Cox

Allrounders: Jess Watkin, Frankie Mackay (C), Jacinta Savage

Bowlers: Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe (VC)

CMW vs CHW My Dream11 Team

Natalie Dodd, Kirsty Nation, Anlo Van Devente, Nat Cox, Jess Watkin, Frankie Mackay (C), Jacinta Savage, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Atkinson, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe (VC)

CMW vs CHW Probable Playing 11

Canterbury Magicians (Playing XI): Frankie Mackay (C), Kirsty Nation, Jacinta Savage, Gabby Sullivan, Lea Tahuhu, Ella Chandler, Laura Hughes, Missy Banks, Nat Cox (WK), Jess Simmons, Allie Mace-Cochrane.

Central Hinds (Playing XI): Hannah Rowe (Co-Captain), Jess Watkin (Co-Captain), Georgia Atkinson, Emily Cunningham, Natalie Dodd (WK), Mikaela Greig, Claudia Green, Rosemary Mair, Monique Rees, Kerry Tomlinson, Anlo Van Deventer.

Check Dream11 Prediction / CMW Dream11 Team / Canterbury Magicians Dream11 Team / CHW Dream11 Team / Central Hinds Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.