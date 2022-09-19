Search icon
Can't wait to see Tim David in action, says Pat Cummins ahead of Australia's 1st T20I match against India

Ahead of the 1st T20I match, Australian vice-captain Pat Cummins said that he is excited to see Tim David play against the Men in Blue in Mohali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

Pat Cummins on Tim David

Ahead of the clash against India in the first T20I on Tuesday, Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins said that he is excited to see Tim David play against the Men in Blue in Mohali.

Global T20 star Tim David has earned a call-up to the Australian side for the upcoming tour to India and the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on the back of his hard-hitting performances in leagues across the world.

David has represented Singapore in 14 matches and has scored 558 runs at an average of 46.50 with four half-centuries. Under ICC rules, he is completely eligible to wear Aussie colors immediately. Because of David's involvement, the buzz surrounding the three-match series has intensified, as fans are aware of his blistering innings and what he can do in the shortest format in a couple of minutes.

"We are in Mohali. We just had our first training session as a team out there on the Oval. Really good session. Great to see the new face on his first ever Aussie tour - Tim David around. He hit a lot of long balls, I can't wait to see him in action," said Cummins in a video posted by Cricket Australia on Twitter.

During the last two years, David has scored 1,874 runs in 86 T20 matches at a stunning strike rate of 168.40. He averages a boundary every 4.5 balls and his strike rate goes upto an impressive 204.80 during overs 16-20.

He was purchased by Mumbai Indians for a massive A$ 1.53 million back in February. In the season, his strike rate of 216.28 was the highest by any player to have faced at least fifty balls in a single season.

Australia squad for T20I series against India: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa.

