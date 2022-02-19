'Can't run him out like that Polly': Virat Kohli sides with Rohit Sharma, says THIS to Keiron Pollard - Watch video

Keiron Pollard and Rohit Sharma are two old pals, thanks to their time together with the Mumbai Indians (MI). Captains of Team India and West Indies, Rohit and Pollard have a good rapport, which has been evident during recent games between the two sides.

Many times, Rohit and Pollard try to poke fun at each other as well. The same happened during the second T20I as well, when Pollard tried to run-out old pal Rohit, but Virat Kohli came up with a witty reply.

The incident happened during the eighth over of India's innings. In the third delivery of Roston Chase's over, Virat swung his bat with force but scuffed his shot, and the ball went straight towards the bowler's end and struck Rohit instead.

Keiron Pollard, who was fielding at mid-wicket tried to be a little sly as he tried to inflict a run-out on Rohit. It wouldn't happen to be, however, as Rohit was well inside his crease.

Seeing the West Indies's captain's attempt, Virat Kohli came up with an epic one-liner.

"Can't run him out like that Polly," the stump-mics caught Kohli saying, which brought out a smile from both Pollard and Rohit.

Virat would go on to play a stunning knock of 52 runs to silence his critics. The former Indian skipper's innings helped India reach a respectable total of 186, which they defended, beating West Indies by 8 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.