Cannot make Rahul Dravid act like Yuvraj Singh or vice versa: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has expressed his thoughts on how a leader needs to focus on natural talent to extract the best out of any player.

The former Team India skipper also claimed how adaptability is one of the key qualities of leadership and one cant hope to seeing a Rahul Dravid esque player to play like Yuvraj Singh and the vice versa.

Ganguly's remarks came during an online class where he opened up about some key points of how becoming a leader should be.

"Adaptability is one of the key leadership qualities. A leader should tap the natural talents of the team members. You cannot make Rahul Dravid act like Yuvraj or make Yuvraj be Rahul Dravid," Sourav said.

"The only way to handle pressure is to live with pressure. The more pressure you handle, the better you become at what you do. You should always steer your fears away to get the best results," he added.

The 47-year-old also claimed that the only way to improve is by learning from your own mistakes.

"The greatest of the leaders make mistakes, but as long as the intentions are right, everything else will fall into place. You should learn from your own mistakes and leave them behind to be a better version of yourself," said Ganguly.

"Don't let your losses get you down, that's a part of growing up. Learning from failures will lead you to success," he added