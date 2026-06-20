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'Cannot be a bigger picture': Rishabh Pant-Kuldeep Yadav trade rumours spark strong reaction from Mohammad Kaif

Trade rumours involving Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav have sparked widespread discussion among IPL fans, with former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif offering a strong reaction to the reported Delhi Capitals move. His comments have added a fresh twist to the ongoing speculation.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 07:11 PM IST

'Cannot be a bigger picture': Rishabh Pant-Kuldeep Yadav trade rumours spark strong reaction from Mohammad Kaif
Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav (Courtesy: X)
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A major IPL trade might be on the verge of happening, as reports indicate that Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav are likely to exchange franchises before the upcoming season. This potential move has gained considerable momentum recently, with multiple sources suggesting that talks are progressing well. Both athletes faced challenges in making their usual impact during the recently finished season, and their teams also fell short of playoff qualification. The rumored deal would see Pant moving to the Delhi Capitals while Kuldeep would transfer to the Lucknow Super Giants.

As speculation mounts regarding Kuldeep's future, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif cautioned the Delhi Capitals against rushing into a decision, emphasizing that the long-term value of the left-arm wrist-spinner far exceeds the impact of a single disappointing season.

Kuldeep had a mixed IPL season after spending a significant portion of India's T20 World Cup campaign on the sidelines, yet he has been quite effective for DC since 2022, claiming 72 wickets in 65 matches with an economy rate of 8.24. Pant's time with LSG spanned two seasons and yielded lackluster results. As captain, he recorded 10 wins against 18 losses, accumulating 581 runs at an average of 26.4 and a strike rate of 135.74.

Kaif reiterated his support for Kuldeep, contending that the spinner has frequently been unfairly blamed during tough times, despite his unique skill set. He asserted that the Delhi Capitals' difficulties this season stemmed from various factors and cautioned against attributing the team's struggles to a single individual.

Pant's departure from LSG seemed inevitable as the management recognized the need for a fresh direction and new leadership. Even prior to the conclusion of the IPL season, all involved parties had reached a consensus that Pant would resign from his captaincy. During his tenure, LSG faced two disappointing seasons, ultimately finishing at the bottom of the table this year.

Between 2016 and 2024, Pant participated in 111 matches for Delhi Capitals, missing the entire 2023 season due to injury. He led the franchise in 43 matches over three seasons before being let go ahead of the 2025 mega auction, following some disagreements with the DC management, which is under the GMR group, regarding various matters.

Nevertheless, JSW's Jindal has consistently admired Pant and is believed to have supported the initiative to reintroduce him to the franchise. It seems unlikely that Pant will reclaim the captaincy, even if there is a shift in leadership within the team moving forward.

Also read| IND vs SL, Tri-nation A series final live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on tv and online?

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