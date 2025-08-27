'Cancer is real': Australia's World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke shares health battle, urges fans to get checked

Clarke’s cricket career is distinguished, having played internationally from 2004 to 2015, leading Australia to numerous victories including the 2015 ICC World Cup win. His experience with skin cancer—dating back to his first diagnosis in 2006.

Australia's captain during the victorious 2015 ODI World Cup, Michael Clarke, surprised fans by revealing his battle with skin cancer. He took to his official Instagram to provide a health update, sharing a photo of himself with a cut on his nose. Clarke emphasized that skin cancer is a significant issue in Australia and urged everyone to monitor their skin health.

In his post, Clarke wrote, "Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key. So grateful that @drbishsoliman_ got it early".

Michael Clarke's Career:

Clarke has played a total of 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is from 2004 to 2015. He had the privilege of captaining Australia in both Test and ODI formats, leading the team in 74 Tests (with 47 wins and 16 losses) and 139 ODIs.

Under his leadership, Australia triumphed over England to secure the Ashes in 2013-14 (5-0). Since that series, England has been unable to reclaim the title. Renowned for his aggressive strategies and determination, Clarke is remembered as one of Australia's greatest batsmen.

Clarke made his international debut against England in an ODI in January 2003, scoring 39* and taking a wicket on his first outing.

The former captain accumulated 8,643 runs at an average of 49.10, including 28 centuries and 27 fifties. His highest score was 329*. He ranks as the sixth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket for Australia.

The year 2012 marked Clarke's peak in Test cricket, where he amassed 1,595 runs in 11 Tests and 18 innings at an average of 106.33, featuring a best score of 329, a triple century, three double centuries, a century, and three half-centuries. He became the first player in Test history to achieve four double tons in a single calendar year and ascended to the top of the ICC Test Batting Rankings.

