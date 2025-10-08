Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Uttar Pradesh: Six injured after blast in parked scooters in Kanpur, forensics team at spot

What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumbai match? Report makes shocking claim

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Rishab Shetty film crosses lifetime earnings of part 1, earns Rs...

US spy jet RC-135U spotted near Russia amid rising World War 3 fear

'Cancer in the system': West Indies coach Darren Sammy drops bombshell ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi

Amitabh Bachchan's 21-year-old Jhund co-star Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri murdered by friend after...

Tinder launches new safety feature to prevent fake profiles by...; know how it works

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu's response to Amit Shah as he switches to Zoho Mail: 'Dedicate this moment to...'

New Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express to be launched soon, service to begin by...; details inside

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumbai match? Report makes shocking claim

What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumb

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 7: Rishab Shetty film crosses lifetime earnings of part 1, earns Rs...

Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty film crosses lifetime earnings of Kantara

US spy jet RC-135U spotted near Russia amid rising World War 3 fear

US spy jet RC-135U spotted near Russia amid rising World War 3 fear

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'Cancer in the system': West Indies coach Darren Sammy drops bombshell ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi

Recently, the West Indies suffered a defeat in the first Test against India, losing by an innings and 140 runs, which left fans disheartened by the team's apparent lack of resilience.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

'Cancer in the system': West Indies coach Darren Sammy drops bombshell ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy has drawn a comparison between the decline of Test cricket in the Caribbean and a cancer that has been allowed to develop unchecked for many years. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain acknowledged that while they are receptive to criticism, the underlying issues affecting West Indies Test cricket have been present for quite some time. Sammy humorously noted that the last time the West Indies secured a Test series victory in India was in 1983 – the year of his birth. However, he quickly shifted to a more serious tone.

He elaborated that the challenges facing West Indies Test cricket are not recent phenomena but rather have been accumulating over an extended period. "It’s like a cancer in the system," he stated, highlighting that the problems are deeply rooted rather than merely superficial.

“I know now I’m under the microscope. I’m in the middle, and we’re open to criticism, to be criticized by everybody. But, the root of the problem didn’t start two years ago. It’s something that started way back. It’s like a cancer that’s already in the system. If you don’t get cancer, you know what happens. And, again, it’s breast cancer month. So, it’s a good way to put it. That our problems don’t lie on the surface. It’s rooted deep into our system,” said Sammy.

Recently, the West Indies suffered a defeat in the first Test against India, losing by an innings and 140 runs, which left fans disheartened by the team's apparent lack of resilience. Legendary batsman Brian Lara has also commented on the dwindling interest among players in participating in Test cricket. Sammy concurred, noting that the team can only rely on those players who are committed to giving their all.

He acknowledged that the West Indies cricket infrastructure has faced challenges due to inadequate facilities, limited resources, and a lack of technological advancements compared to leading cricketing nations. Over the years, the disparity between the strongest teams in the world and the West Indies has only widened. Sammy emphasized that this financial struggle has been a persistent issue for a considerable time.

“We could only work with what we have and who’s willing. The inability to match some of the franchises across the world has been an issue. But what I always tell these guys, if we complain about not having the best facilities, not having enough manpower like the other teams, not having the best technology, all these things which the other teams are superior to us, it’s no secret,” he said.

“The difference in the different teams, the top 3-4 teams in the world versus the bottom four. We’ve been struggling for finance for a long time. That’s one of the reasons why Brian (Lara), Shiv (Chanderpaul) they’re going to have this event this afternoon. Trying to see if we can get sponsors to help in some of the areas that we need improvement,” he added.

Also read| Mohammed Siraj's seven-wicket heroics vs West Indies propel him to career-best Test ranking; Jasprit Bumrah continues dominance

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Switching to Zoho Mail from Gmail? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to transfer your data and more
Switching to Zoho Mail from Gmail? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to...
PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avoid failures, know how
PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avo
Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani, says 'it exposes your...'
Rise and Fall: Aly slams Akriti for showing middle finger to Arjun
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene, fans can’t stop laughing
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene
Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards; not Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Shaitaan, Munjya
Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE