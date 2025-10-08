'Cancer in the system': West Indies coach Darren Sammy drops bombshell ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test in Delhi

Recently, the West Indies suffered a defeat in the first Test against India, losing by an innings and 140 runs, which left fans disheartened by the team's apparent lack of resilience.

West Indies head coach Darren Sammy has drawn a comparison between the decline of Test cricket in the Caribbean and a cancer that has been allowed to develop unchecked for many years. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain acknowledged that while they are receptive to criticism, the underlying issues affecting West Indies Test cricket have been present for quite some time. Sammy humorously noted that the last time the West Indies secured a Test series victory in India was in 1983 – the year of his birth. However, he quickly shifted to a more serious tone.

He elaborated that the challenges facing West Indies Test cricket are not recent phenomena but rather have been accumulating over an extended period. "It’s like a cancer in the system," he stated, highlighting that the problems are deeply rooted rather than merely superficial.

“I know now I’m under the microscope. I’m in the middle, and we’re open to criticism, to be criticized by everybody. But, the root of the problem didn’t start two years ago. It’s something that started way back. It’s like a cancer that’s already in the system. If you don’t get cancer, you know what happens. And, again, it’s breast cancer month. So, it’s a good way to put it. That our problems don’t lie on the surface. It’s rooted deep into our system,” said Sammy.

Recently, the West Indies suffered a defeat in the first Test against India, losing by an innings and 140 runs, which left fans disheartened by the team's apparent lack of resilience. Legendary batsman Brian Lara has also commented on the dwindling interest among players in participating in Test cricket. Sammy concurred, noting that the team can only rely on those players who are committed to giving their all.

He acknowledged that the West Indies cricket infrastructure has faced challenges due to inadequate facilities, limited resources, and a lack of technological advancements compared to leading cricketing nations. Over the years, the disparity between the strongest teams in the world and the West Indies has only widened. Sammy emphasized that this financial struggle has been a persistent issue for a considerable time.

“We could only work with what we have and who’s willing. The inability to match some of the franchises across the world has been an issue. But what I always tell these guys, if we complain about not having the best facilities, not having enough manpower like the other teams, not having the best technology, all these things which the other teams are superior to us, it’s no secret,” he said.

“The difference in the different teams, the top 3-4 teams in the world versus the bottom four. We’ve been struggling for finance for a long time. That’s one of the reasons why Brian (Lara), Shiv (Chanderpaul) they’re going to have this event this afternoon. Trying to see if we can get sponsors to help in some of the areas that we need improvement,” he added.

