Canada vs Cayman Islands ICC T20 WC: Live scorecard, streaming, preview, teams, time in IST and where to watch

The match will take place at the White Hill Field in Sandys Parish.

Canada are set to take on the Cayman Islands in the 7th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 on August 22, Thursday.

The match will take place at the White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton.

Canada vs Cayman Island ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019: Full Scorecard

Here’s a look at when and where to watch Canada vs Cayman Islands (CAN vs CAY) 1st match:

Where and when is the Canada vs Cayman Islands (CAN vs CAY) 7th match being played?

The Canada vs Cayman Islands (CAN vs CYA) match will be played on August 22, 2019 at White Hill Field in Sandys Parish, Hamilton.

What time does the Canada vs Cayman Islands (CAN vs CAY) 7th match begin?

The Canada vs Cayman Islands (CAN vs CAY) 7th match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Canada vs Cayman Islands (CAN vs CAY) 7th match in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, there will be no television broadcast for Canada vs Cayman Islands (CAN vs CAY) matches in India.

How and where to watch online Canada vs Cayman Islands (CAN vs CAY) 7th match live streaming?

Unfortunately, there will be no livestream broadcast for Canada vs Cayman Islands (CAN vs CAY) match.

Where to get Canada vs Cayman Islands (CAN vs CAY) 7th match live score and updates?

Canada vs Cayman Islands (CAN vs CAY) 7th match live score will be on DNAIndia. For live scorecard click HERE!

Canada vs Cayman Islands Playing Squad

Canada Probable XI: Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rodrigo Thomas, Ravinderpal Singh, Nitish Kumar, Hamza Tariq (WK), Nikhil Dutta, Saad bin Zafar, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilon Heyliger, Rizwan Cheema, Romesh Eranga.

Cayman Islands Probable XI: Sacha DeAlwis, Chad Hauptfleisch (WK), Darren Cato, Gregory Strydom, Troy Taylor, Conroy Wright, Paul Manning, Luke Harrington Myers, Kervin Ebanks, Alistair Ifill, Alessandro Morris (C).