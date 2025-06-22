Check out the name of the North American nation, which joined the list of 10 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

The hosts of the Americas Qualifiers have confirmed their spot in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India and Sri Lanka. Yes, Canada secured their place in the coveted tournament after clinching a game against the Bahamas, their 5th successive in the ongoing campaign from as many outings. Canada won the game with the help of Kaleem Sana and Shivam Sharma, who picked up 3 wickets each as they bundled out the Bahamas for just 57. Canada chased down the total on the third ball of the 6th over, with Dilpreet Bajwa smashing an unbeaten 36 off 14 balls to seal a comfortable win and qualification.

Canada campaign to 2026 T20 World Cup

The Nicholas Kirton-led team kick-started their campaign with a comfortable win against Bermuda by 110 runs. Next, they defeated the Cayman Islands and Bahamas by 59 runs and 10 wickets, respectively, in the first round of matches between the teams.

In their second outing against the Cayman Islands, the match was cut short to five overs, wherein Canada registered another comfortable win after putting together 82 runs on the board, and eventually seizing the game by 42 runs.

Teams qualified for T20 World Cup 2026

India

Sri Lanka

Afghanistan

Australia

England

Bangladesh

South Africa

Ireland

New Zealand

United States

West Indies

Pakistan