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Canada Cricket in Turmoil: Was Dilpreet Bajwa appointed captain after alleged links with Lawrence Bishnoi?

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Canada Cricket in Turmoil: Was Dilpreet Bajwa appointed captain after alleged links with Lawrence Bishnoi?

Cricket Canada is making headlines again, but for all the wrong reasons. This time, the team is in the news over its alleged connections with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and the appointment of a new captain just ahead of the T20 World Cup.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 20, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

Canada Cricket in Turmoil: Was Dilpreet Bajwa appointed captain after alleged links with Lawrence Bishnoi?
Dilpreet Bajwa was appointed skipper of the Canada national cricket team just days ahead of ICC T20I World Cup 2026
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Cricket Canada is again at the centre of a controversy after the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) launched an extensive investigation over alleged corruption and match-fixing during the T20 World Cup. After the release of a documentary titled 'Corruption, Crime and Cricket', which was aired on CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), the Canadian cricket team's selection, appointment of captain, and administration have come under scrutiny and raised eyebrows of many.

 

As per the claim in the documentary, Indian-origin Dilpreet Bajwa was appointed as skipper just days ahead of the commencement of the T20 World Cup, surprising many senior players like Nicholas Kirton in the squad. It is allegedly claimed that he was made captain under pressure from the Punjab and Haryana-based Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

 

The documentary further revealed that gang members held meetings at a restaurant in Surrey, Canada, where they used to threaten players and their families to ensure compliance with fixing instructions.

 

Warnings from Bishnoi gang

 

The report also claims that a player was pressurised to ensure that Bajwa and another teammate retained their places in the squad, with a warning that failure to comply could land him in trouble. Another individual who allegedly received threats claimed that they were sent a message stating, 'we know where you live'.

 

Bajwa's over in T20 World Cup 2026

 

Dilpreet Bajwa, the 23-year-old, was born in Gurudaspur, Punjab in India. One of his overs during the game against New Zealand is also in question. Canada was defending 173 against New Zealand and opened the innings with two bowlers, Jaskaran Singh and Dilon Heyliger, who leaked 35 runs between them. The next over was given to Saad Bin Zafar, who took a wicket and bowled a maiden over. The 4th over was again given to Heyliger, who also scalped a wicket and conceded just five runs.

 

The fifth over was taken over by the skipper himself, wherein he conceded 15 runs, including a suspicious wide and a no-ball.

 

Meanwhile, Cricket Canada has been gaining popularity in recent years with several new talents emerging. After such severe allegations, the future of sport in Canada poses a serious concern.

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