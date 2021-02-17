Can you guess the whopping price of MS Dhoni's brand new sneakers?

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni created a sensation when he was spotted wearing the expensive sneakers at the Airport

From long hairs to several branded motorbikes, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a style icon for more than a decade. On Wednesday, Dhoni was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport with his wife Sakshi Rawat, but everyone's focus was on his accessories.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi had arrived at the airport to board a flight and during the boarding, even though he was in a simple outfit, his black shoes became a point of talking. Dhoni was wearing the black sneakers of Balmain company. Although, its real cost is INR 60 Lakh, import duty, customs duty, and other add-ons take its cost to around 90 Lakh.

Sakshi was equally matching Dhoni, as far as the style quotient was concerned. Sakshi was wearing a black flowing dress. Along with the outfit, she was seen in a black jacket. She had a Christian Dior tote bag along with blue nail-paint. And, going with a watch, she was seen in beige-coloured shoes.

As far as the professional front is concerned, Dhoni will be seen donning yellow again in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned. Dhoni retired from international cricket last year on India's independence day, however, he still continues to ply his trade in the shortest format.