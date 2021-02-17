Can you guess the whopping price of MS Dhoni's brand new sneakers?

Headlines

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Himachal rains: Monsoon fury unabated in state, toll reaches 18; orange alert issued for July 11

Wordle 752 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 11

Foxconn's decision has no impact on India's chip dream: Centre

West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2023: Repolling held at 696 polling booths in 19 districts, 69.85 % voter turnout recorded

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon Mayhem: Rain wreaks havoc in many parts of India, Himachal Pradesh worst-hit

DNA | Behind Delhi’s waterlogging woes, an absent drainage plan? Explained

DNA | Why flooding is a problem for Gurugram every monsoon?

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

5 rich and famous alumni of BITS Pilani

5 worst mothers in the animal world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

'Mujhe bhi kaam mil raha hai': Nimrat Kaur on OTT, Indian actors working in West | School of Lies

WTC Final: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Fantasy11 Team | Ind vs Aus

“Was the sole breadwinner…”: Brother of civilian killed by terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Deadpool 3 first look: Hugh Jackman teams up with Ryan Reynolds, dons Wolverine’s classic yellow-blue suit

Homepersonal-finance

personal-finance

Can you guess the whopping price of MS Dhoni's brand new sneakers?

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni created a sensation when he was spotted wearing the expensive sneakers at the Airport

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 17, 2021, 09:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From long hairs to several branded motorbikes, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a style icon for more than a decade. On Wednesday, Dhoni was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport with his wife Sakshi Rawat, but everyone's focus was on his accessories.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi had arrived at the airport to board a flight and during the boarding, even though he was in a simple outfit, his black shoes became a point of talking. Dhoni was wearing the black sneakers of Balmain company. Although, its real cost is INR 60 Lakh, import duty, customs duty, and other add-ons take its cost to around 90 Lakh.

Sakshi was equally matching Dhoni, as far as the style quotient was concerned. Sakshi was wearing a black flowing dress. Along with the outfit, she was seen in a black jacket. She had a Christian Dior tote bag along with blue nail-paint. And, going with a watch, she was seen in beige-coloured shoes.

As far as the professional front is concerned, Dhoni will be seen donning yellow again in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is concerned. Dhoni retired from international cricket last year on India's independence day, however, he still continues to ply his trade in the shortest format. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mahindra Thar gets huge discount as launch timeline of 5-door Thar gets official confirmation

CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key to release soon: How to check, official website, other details here

Meet the man who started career with Rs 50 salary, went on to build Rs 30,000 crore business empire

Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS or Adani Group: Which is the biggest Indian company? Check its market cap

Lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4,14,000 crore company, he is not Dhirubhai Ambani

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE