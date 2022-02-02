'Can't wait to get started' writes Rohit Sharma on Instagram ahead of West Indies series

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has recovered from his hamstring injury just in the nick of time, as the Men in Blue are scheduled to take on West Indies later this month. The Caribbean side will tour the subcontinent to contest in a three-match ODI series and later a T20I series with as many games.

While the ODIs will be played behind closed doors at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the T20I series will see spectators return to the stands with a 75% capacity at the Eden Gardens.

Rohit, who had missed the recent tour of South Africa owing to a hamstring injury, recently took to Instagram to show just how excited he is to step back on the field and don the Indian jersey.

Sharing a picture of himself holding a bat, looking up towards the sky, Rohit posted a picture on Instagram, with the caption, "Can't wait to get started."

Here is Rohit Sharma latest Instagram post:

Meanwhile, the West Indies series will be the first assignment for the 34-year-old since being named full-time captain having led Team India on previous occasions in the absence of Virat Kohli.

As per various reports. Rohit is the front-runner to become Team India's skipper in Test cricket as well.

For the unversed, Kohli gave up T20I captaincy last year, after the T20 World Cup in UAE and he was subsequently sacked as the ODI captain in December.

Rohit Sharma meanwhile was named captain in both limited-overs formats, and recently Kohli relinquished captaincy in the longest format as well.

Both India and West Indies have reached Ahmedabad and will shortly commence their preparations for the ODI series slated to begin from February 6, while the T20I series kicks off on February 16.