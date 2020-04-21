'Can’t tolerate some people in the commentary box, don’t think I can do it all the time': Yuvraj Singh

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, while talking to Mohammad Kaif on Instagram Live said commentary is one option he did not opt for himself in the future.

In a live session, Yuvraj said, “You can get along with people. I can’t tolerate some people in the commentary box (laughs).”While saying he is open to commentating, Yuvraj added that he would not be able to enjoy it as a full-time job.

He, however, expressed his desire to commentate during ICC events like T20 World Cup or ODI World Cup.

“It really depends if a time comes when I want to commentate, I will. I want to do ICC events – T20 World Cup, ICC ODI World Cup. I don’t think I can do commentary all the time,” he said.

He also added how he enjoys coaching more than commentary. “I don’t have the patience to sit and talk about cricket all the time again. I won’t be able to do it. I feel I enjoy coaching more than commentary. I don’t think commentary will be my full-time job,” he added.