'Can’t take West Indies lightly': Sunil Gavaskar warns India ahead of do-or-die T20 World Cup Super 8 clash

Sunil Gavaskar has issued a strong warning to Team India ahead of their crucial do-or-die Super 8 clash, urging Suryakumar Yadav’s side not to take West Indies lightly. The former India captain stressed the importance of focus as the T20 World Cup knockout race heats up.

As Team India prepares for the crucial match against the West Indies on March 1 to secure a spot in the semifinals, former captain Sunil Gavaskar voiced his worries following the loss to South Africa and urged the team to play strategically. He remarked, ‘We must not underestimate the West Indies.’ Gavaskar also praised the Men in Blue for their 72-run triumph over Zimbabwe. Additionally, he supported Sanju Samson’s performance and offered his thoughts on Abhishek Sharma’s return.

Before the match against the West Indies on March 1 at the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Team India achieved a 72-run victory over Zimbabwe in Chennai. This win marks India’s highest team total ever in T20 World Cup history. The outcome of this match will determine the second semifinalist, as South Africa has already secured their place in the semifinals.

Following India’s impressive win over Zimbabwe on home soil after 24 years, cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his concerns ahead of the upcoming clash with the West Indies on Sunday. He stated, "As they say, why fix things if it ain't broke? But India were broken against South Africa. They realised they needed a right-left combination at the top. Learning from the previous game was very important. Now West Indies is a completely different challenge. They cannot be taken for granted. Their batters are in top form. Their bowlers are doing well. They punish opposition mistakes and strike at the right time. India will need a good plan to handle the West Indies batting threat.”

“Their batters start playing shots from ball one. They do not wait to see if the delivery needs respect. Their way of respecting the ball is by hitting it over the ropes. So India will have to play smart, come up with plans, and outfox West Indies in a way they do not expect. Sunday's match is surely going to be a cracking one,” he added further.

Reflecting on the performance of opener Sanju Samson, he commented, "That six which Sanju Samson hit off the back foot straight over long off was amazing. It is not an easy shot to play off the back foot. You usually play towards mid-wicket or thereabouts. Then he hit another six over long on.”

“Wonderful shots. It tells you the class of the man. In the interest of the team, he went for a big hit and got out. That is fine because he got India off to a flying start. In a tournament like the T20 World Cup, that is important. A flying start gives a nice platform for the other batters to come in and smash the ball around,” he continue.

Abhishek Sharma’s composed innings, featuring a remarkable half-century against Zimbabwe last night, left Sunil Gavaskar thoroughly impressed. He shared his thoughts on Abhishek Sharma’s remarkable comeback, stating, "We know how good Abhishek Sharma is as a batter. He silenced his doubters with this knock of 55 runs against Zimbabwe. He took that extra time to start his innings. There was a method to his batting. He respected the off spinner, didn’t take any kind of risks and played in a calm & composed manner. In this game, he actually played a defensive shot. He defended the ball. I was surprised to see that because we don't usually see Abhishek do that.”

“I really think this is a learning curve for him. Every cricketer goes through a rough patch of not scoring runs in back-to-back games. It is about how much you learn from it. I feel Abhishek has learned a lot and this will augur well for him going forward, in the next couple of games and the all-important clash against West Indies in Kolkata,” Gavaskar concluded.

