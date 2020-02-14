'Can’t expect him to deliver in every series': Ashish Nehra defends Jasprit Bumrah's post-injury performance

Former Team India pacer Ashish Nehra has expressed his thought on Jasprit Bumrah's recent poor form for the Men In Blue in the past few months.

The premier fast bowler, who was on the sidelines due to an injury for nearly three months, successfully made his return into the team during India's first T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka last month.

The star pacer's performances during the three-match ODI series was fairly poor. Bumrah went wicketless in all the three ODIs, giving away 53, 64 and 50 runs respectively during his 10-over spells as India ended up losing all three matches.

However, Nehra has come out in defence of Bumrah and claimed it is very difficult for any player to keep on producing at the highest level.

"You can’t expect Bumrah to deliver in every series. One has to remember he is returning from injury. It’s difficult for anybody to keep performing at the top of his game all the time. Even Virat Kohli has had a quiet series,” Nehra said.

"The Indian team management could be much better while picking the playing XI. The other pacers, besides Bumrah and (Mohammad) Shami, need to know their roles."

"They have got used to having Bumrah and Shami firing for the last two years. There’s too much pressure on Bumrah. There has been very little consistency in the team selection so far,” he added.

India and New Zealand will lock horns again in a two-match Test series next, scheduled to start from February 21.