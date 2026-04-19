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'Can’t breach a contract you never received': Blessing Muzarabani’s agent hits back at PCB over two-year PSL ban

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani’s agent has strongly responded to the PCB after the board imposed an ‘excessive’ PSL ban, claiming the player cannot breach a contract he never received. The controversy has sparked debate over player agreements and league commitments.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 05:44 PM IST

'Can’t breach a contract you never received': Blessing Muzarabani’s agent hits back at PCB over two-year PSL ban
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    On Sunday, Blessing Muzarabani’s agency fired back at the Pakistan Cricket Board over his two-year ban from the Pakistan Super League. Their main point: Islamabad United never gave Muzarabani a formal contract before he signed with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

    Muzarabani didn’t get picked in the original PSL auction. Later, Islamabad United announced him as a high-profile replacement for PKR 11 million. But just after that, he pulled out. KKR came calling, needing a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman, who left last December after a directive from the BCCI because of tensions in the region. Muzarabani signed with the IPL franchise instead.

    The PCB didn’t like that. They slammed his professionalism and accused him of breaking an agreement—then banned him from the PSL for two years. Muzarabani’s agency, World Sports Xchange, didn’t stay quiet anymore. They said Islamabad United never sent a proper contract. All they did was go public on social media.

    “We’ve stayed silent for the last six weeks because we didn’t want more drama,” the agency said. But the flood of criticism forced them to speak up.

    The agency made things clear: Islamabad United only reached out to Muzarabani about maybe playing in the PSL, but he needed a No Objection Certificate from Zimbabwe Cricket first. You can't get an NOC without an actual contract—and there wasn’t one. Yet the franchise went ahead and announced his signing anyway. Two weeks passed, and still, no contract landed in Muzarabani’s hands. All this time, the door was open for others. That’s when KKR stepped in, moved fast, and signed him.

    “If you never receive a contract, you can’t breach it,” the agency said flatly. World Sports Xchange also said the PCB’s penalty was way over the top. “Banning a player from the PSL for this, when players who actually break contracts get lighter punishment, just isn’t fair.”

    They’re urging the PCB to rethink the ban and admit the real problem was an administrative blunder. “We hope the PSL will lift the ban and recognise this for what it is—a simple error on their side, nothing more,” the agency said.

    Also read| BCCI takes big call on Ajit Agarkar’s chief selector role ahead of 2027 ODI World Cup: Report

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