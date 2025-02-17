Ashwin remembers how MS Dhoni's smart prediction and faith in his bowlers helped India win the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 is just around the corner, kicking off on February 19 with an exciting match between Pakistan and New Zealand. The excitement is palpable as Rohit Sharma and his team look to reclaim the trophy that India last won in 2013 under MS Dhoni's captaincy. The memorable 2013 final against England, played in tough weather, highlighted Dhoni's remarkable leadership. Even when India seemed to be struggling during England's innings, Dhoni's strategic choices in the final overs guided India to victory, earning them the prestigious trophy and the iconic white blazers.

The 2013 Champions Trophy final was reduced to a 20-over match due to rain delays. With Virat Kohli scoring a solid 43 runs off 34 balls, India managed to set a competitive total of 129/7.

Dhoni's timely introduction of spin bowling was pivotal, and Ravichandran Ashwin recently shared an insightful tip he received from the former captain during that match. Ashwin revealed that Dhoni advised him to bowl around the wicket to Jonathan Trott in the sixth over, anticipating that this approach would lead to Trott's wicket. The experienced spinner continues to be impressed by Dhoni's knack for predicting outcomes and making crucial decisions on the field.

"I still remember Mahi bhai came up to me and said, ‘Don’t bowl over the stumps to Trott; bowl from around the wicket. He’ll try to play on the leg side, and if the ball spins, he’ll get stumped.’ I still can’t believe how he predicted that," Ashwin said on JioHotstar's 'Unbeaten: Dhoni's Dynamites'.

Trott lost his footing outside the crease as Ashwin's delivery went down the leg side. Trott staggered as he attempted to flick the ball towards the leg side, but Dhoni's fast reactions allowed him to remove the bails.

Dhoni performed a flawless stumping even though the ball was declared a wide. After that, Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara put together a strong 64-run stand for the fifth wicket, which appeared to be enough to lead England to victory over India in the final. However, both batters were quickly dismissed as a result of Dhoni's astute bowling change.

After initially having trouble with his bowling, Ishant Sharma produced a spectacular recovery to play a key part in India's historic victory at Edgbaston.

In the 2025 Champions Trophy, India is in Group A with Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. Their first match is on February 20 against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium.

Also read| 'Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli...': R Ashwin lambasts 'superstar culture' in Indian cricket