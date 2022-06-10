Can't ask selectors to drop KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma and prefer me, says Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan

India opener Ishan Kishan has opened up about the possibility of becoming the first choice opener for the Indian team after a resilient performance in India’s loss against South Africa in the first T20I of the five-match series.

READ: PAK vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Pakistan vs West Indies match in Multan

India opener Ishan Kishan slammed a 48-ball 76 in the first T20I against South Africa on Thursday. Later after the match, Kishan said that he won't ask the team management to consider him over Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul for the opening slot.

"They [Rohit and Rahul] have done so much. You know, scored so many runs for our country, I can't ask them [team management] to drop them and make me play in the first place," Kishan said during the post-match conference.

"Whenever I get my opportunity, I have to prove myself or do well for the team. So I focus more than that about my process about what I have to do here," Ishan said.

Kishan refused to put the blame solely on the bowlers and said the team collectively will look to improve in all departments.

"We need to address what mistakes we did with the bowling department or if it's the feeling department, but it's never any one player who, you know, makes us lose the match. So we'll figure out everything as a team," he said.

READ: Rassie van der Dussen credits IPL for the better performance of the South African team

India put on a record number of runs in the first innings but failed to keep the duo of David Miller and Rassie van der Dusse quiet, losing the game by 7 wickets and five balls remaining.

India and South Africa will travel to Cuttack for the second match of the series slated to take place on Sunday.