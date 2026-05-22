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Can SRH snatch top-two spot from RCB? Full qualification scenarios explained

Sunrisers Hyderabad remain in contention for a top-two finish in IPL 2026, but Pat Cummins’ side need multiple results to go their way to overtake RCB. Here’s a detailed look at the qualification scenarios and how SRH can still deny Bengaluru the qualifier advantage.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 22, 2026, 05:26 PM IST

Can SRH snatch top-two spot from RCB? Full qualification scenarios explained
Courtesy: X/@SunRisers
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With the top three teams already locked in for the playoffs, everyone’s eyes are on the race for a top-two finish. That spot’s more than just bragging rights—it gives teams a safety net in the knockout stage. Right now, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans hold the top two positions, but Sunrisers Hyderabad, sitting third, are still in the mix. Their shot at climbing higher comes Friday night, when they take on Rajat Patidar’s RCB.

Even though RCB and GT punched their playoff tickets, this battle for the top two is still wide open. Getting that second chance in the playoffs? That matters. RCB look solid at the top, but if Sunrisers Hyderabad deliver a big performance on their home turf, everything could flip. With some momentum behind them, SRH will be looking to shake things up at the top and hang onto their slim hopes of finishing in the top two before the final league match.

Gujarat Titans have wrapped up their league games, finishing with 18 points and a net run rate of 0.695, putting them second. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have the same points, but with a better NRR of 1.065, they sit on top. It’s not settled yet, though—SRH’s upcoming clash with RCB means the table could still shift, depending on how the game plays out.

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB eye top-two spot against SRH; Virat Kohli vs Pat Cummins showdown in focus

So, how can SRH grab a top-two finish? They can’t catch GT in net run rate anymore, but they can knock RCB out if they win big enough. For Pat Cummins and his squad, pulling it off probably means winning by 87–89 runs. That would push SRH’s NRR up to around +0.650, while dragging RCB’s down to the +0.635–0.645 range.

If RCB bats first, it gets trickier. SRH would need to hold their opponents to about 180 runs and then rely on their powerful top order—Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen—to chase it fast, likely within 11 overs. That quick run would swing the NRR battle toward SRH.

Last time these teams met was at the IPL 2026 opener in Bengaluru. SRH posted 201/9, but RCB chased it down with ease—winning by six wickets and 26 balls to spare. Ishan Kishan’s 80 for SRH was impressive, but Kohli’s unbeaten 69 and Padikkal’s explosive 61 (off just 26 balls) set the tone for RCB’s campaign.

Also read| PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh faces fresh backlash after reel mocking Priyansh Arya sparks outrage

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