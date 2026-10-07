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Can Sourav Ganguly coach Delhi Capitals while heading CAB? Former BCCI boss responds to big controversy

Sourav Ganguly has dismissed concerns about potential conflicts of interest following his appointment as head coach of the Delhi Capitals, a position he accepted while continuing to serve as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 06:36 PM IST

Can Sourav Ganguly coach Delhi Capitals while heading CAB? Former BCCI boss responds to big controversy
Ganguly will be DC's coach during IPL 2027 (AI-generated image)
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Sourav Ganguly dismissed concerns about potential conflict of interest following his appointment as head coach of the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the 2027 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The legendary former Indian captain will assume this position while simultaneously serving as president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Shortly after DC unveiled Ganguly as their new head coach, questions surfaced regarding his dual responsibilities in light of the BCCI's stringent conflict of interest regulations. Nevertheless, the cricket icon asserted that he was complying with all applicable rules and had received clearance from the governing body.

"I've received the ombudsman appointment," Ganguly announced to journalists gathered outside Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata following the international football friendly match between India and Uruguay. "Delhi will perform excellently. I'm excited about what's ahead," Ganguly continued.

Ganguly returns for third stint with DC

This appointment marks Ganguly's second head coaching role at a franchise. He is presently also leading the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league. The former BCCI President took charge ahead of the 2026 season and led them to the championship final during his inaugural year.

Ganguly had previously worked with the franchise as an advisor in 2019 and returned in 2023 as director of cricket for a two-year period. Throughout both engagements, Ricky Ponting remained the head coach.

Notably, Ganguly held the CAB presidency back in 2019 when he joined DC and faced similar conflict of interest allegations, which the BCCI had previously resolved in his favor.

Following Ponting's departure before the 2025 season, speculation mounted that Ganguly would step into the role; however, Hemang Badani was selected instead. Concurrently, the JSW group, a co-owner of the franchise, appointed him as director of cricket for JSW Sports.

For context, JSW oversees cricket operations at DC for the upcoming season through a partnership with the GMR group, whereby each owner manages affairs on alternating two-year cycles. GMR will now assume responsibility for the DC women's team and the Pretoria Capitals' sporting operations.

Also read| 'History will be kinder': Gautam Gambhir bids farewell to Ajit Agarkar, credits former chief selector for 3 ICC trophies

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