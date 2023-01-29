Search icon
'Can Gill, Ishan, Shaw, Hooda take India to T20 WC final?': Ex-player's big remarks on Kohli and Rohit

Both Kohli and Rohit have not played on T20Is since World Cup and they are yet to make any official announcement regarding their T20I future so far.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

File photo

Amid the ongoing debate over the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Indian T20I side, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has said that Men In Blue would need either Kohli or Rohit in T20I. Latif noted that the young India squad would find it difficult to reach the final of 2024 T20 World Cup and would need the guidance of senior players.

"You might get a replacement for KL Rahul but it won't be that easy to find replacements for seasoned players (like Kohli and Rohit). Yes, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan might take their places in the future. But these are similar players with similar experiences, playing at the same time. Can these players take you to the T20 World Cup final?,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

“Gill, Shaw, Tripathi, Hooda, Ishan... can these players take you to final? In yesterday's match (1st T20I vs NZ), there was a problem when they didn't have a senior player. If they had a senior player, he could've taken them past the finishing line. So, Hardik Pandya and Rahul Dravid might have to consider bringing at least one of the two (Rohit and Kohli) if not both in the mix,” Latif added.

It is to be noted that Kohli and Rohit have not played on T20Is since the World Cup and they are yet to make any official announcement regarding their T20I future so far.

