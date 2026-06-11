Can Ro-Ko deliver one more time? Suresh Raina, R Ashwin weigh in on India's 2027 ODI World Cup chances

Former India cricketers Suresh Raina and R Ashwin believe Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could play a crucial role in India's 2027 ODI World Cup campaign. The duo stressed the importance of support from team management, arguing that the experienced stars remain invaluable in the 50-over format.

People are still debating whether Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Ravichandran Ashwin thinks their experience gives India a real advantage, especially with the tournament heading to South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Both Virat and Rohit only play ODIs now, since they stepped away from T20Is last year and Test cricket before that. Rohit has been open about his hunger to finally lift that elusive ODI World Cup trophy. Virat shares that drive.

On a recent ESPNCricinfo show, Ashwin talked about what it would take for both players to get there. He said the key is a solid fitness and rehab program, but more than that, the team management needs to fully back them. Ashwin went on to say that if the environment is right—and if both sides commit—it’s entirely possible for Rohit and Virat to be part of that squad.

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"In my experience of how these things pan out, it's pretty straightforward: if the management wants both of them at the 50-over World Cup in South Africa, and if there is enough energy around it, it's very much possible to keep them on the park and utilise their experience. And forgive me, I'm no specialist, I'm no medico scientist, I can't say this with utmost authority, [but if] there is a proper rehab programme, and there is something that's constructed around what they want to do, and if there are good vibes from the other half, the players will manage to make it," he said. Ashwin said.

"But if there is any sediment of doubt that's trusted upon them, the players are going to find it harder because at this age, injuries are par for the course. The body is not the same as it was when it was 35 and below; it's not the same when you cross 32 itself," he added.

Since 2025, both have kept up their form in ODIs. Rohit even captained India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, his final stint as ODI captain before Shubman Gill took over. Virat’s scored 891 runs in that period, with four centuries. Rohit’s done well too, banking 711 runs with two hundreds and four fifties.

Ashwin thinks the only way it happens is if both players and the management work together. Virat has already spoken about not wanting to constantly prove himself to be part of the team.

"So I think it's a bit of a give and take. I think good energy from both sides is very critical for both of them to make it happen to get to the 2027 50-over World Cup. And having said that, I see no reason why they mustn't be there. They make your team definitely stronger with their presence and their experience of those conditions," Ashwin said.

"Till you have experienced cricketers like Virat and Rohit in your side, [and] in your ranks, going for an away World Cup in a country like South Africa, I think you should extract as much experience as you can from those," he added.

Looking ahead, Virat will miss the next ODI series against Afghanistan because of a hamstring injury. Rohit, on the other hand, has been cleared to play.

Suresh Raina also weighed in, saying both veterans bring something that will help the new captain, Shubman Gill. India’s results under Gill haven’t been perfect—just two wins out of six matches. Raina stressed that preparation—mental and physical—is key for both senior players. He reminded everyone just how good they are: Rohit led the World Cup run charts in 2019, and Virat in 2023. Both have won ICC trophies, and their experience in knockout games is hard to replace.

"Physical and mental preparation will be key for Virat Kohli. He looks very strong in white-ball cricket. The same goes for Rohit Sharma. Both are proven run-scorers in ICC World Cups. Rohit topped the run charts in 2019, and Virat did the same in 2023. They have also won ICC trophies, which adds immense value to their leadership and presence. They know how to handle pressure in knockout games," Raina said.

"They have been there, done that. Experience matters in big tournaments. The young batters around them will benefit from their guidance. For Shubman Gill, captaining India in a World Cup, having Rohit and Virat alongside him will be a huge advantage. Their experience will be invaluable on and off the field. In a high-pressure tournament like the World Cup, that kind of presence can make all the difference," added the former cricketer.

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