Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are currently sitting at the top in the Points Table with 17 points. But do you know the team could still face elimination from the Playoffs race? Check it out here.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced each other on Saturday when the 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got restarted after nearly 10 days of halt. However, the match got washed away by rain ad both teams shared one point each, officially knocking out the defending champions KKR. However, things are not easy for RCB as well despite they have 17 points and sitting at the top in the Points Table.

Can RCB still be knocked out of IPL 2025?

Yes, you read it right! RCB still have two games to play in the league stage, one against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the other against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). It all depended on two teams, Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), which still have three games left. If PBKS win against Rajasthan Royals (RR) but lose against DC and Mumbai Indians (MI), and if DC win 2 out of their last three games, then there will be three teams with 17 points in the Points Table.

These teams will MI, GT and RCB. However, RCB could get knocked out from the Playoffs race as the other two teams will be ahead of it.

For RCB to qualifty, if PBKS lose to RR on Sunday and if GT beat DC, assuming Punjab Kings lost, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will reach to the next round of IPL 2025.

RCB is set to play SRH on Friday, May 23, and their last game will be against LSG on May 27, which will also be the final game of the league stage. IPL 2025's final will be played on June 3 and the venue of the much-awaited game is yet to be announced.