Can RCB return to winning ways in Raipur? Mumbai Indians eye revival in high‑stakes IPL 2026 clash

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim to arrest their late-season slump when they face a desperate Mumbai Indians in a high-pressure IPL 2026 clash in Raipur, with playoff momentum and survival hopes on the line.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be looking to restore some pride when they step onto the Raipur field for their first game in the city, taking on the Mumbai Indians in match 54 of IPL 2026. Right now, RCB sits close to the top of the table, but they can’t afford to get comfortable. For Mumbai, it’s a straight-up knockout situation—one more loss, and their season’s done.

RCB started the season with confidence, winning four of their first five games and cruising toward a playoff spot. But a rocky patch has followed—now they’ve lost four out of ten, and the door’s wide open for other teams to sneak into contention.

Kohli and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have carried RCB for large parts this season. That said, their opening partnership—Kohli and Jacob Bethell—has barely clicked in the last couple of games, managing just 37 runs between them. In the match against Gujarat Titans, even the middle order collapsed. And despite a close fight against LSG, Bengaluru still came up short by nine runs. Clearly, the whole batting unit needs to turn up—especially Jitesh Sharma, who hasn’t posted more than 23 in a single innings all season.

On the bowling side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s been the bright spot. With 17 wickets in the bag, he’s led the attack and will have to bring his best again now that the playoffs are around the corner.

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For Mumbai, every game is their last chance after that nightmare first half of the season. But they finally showed some life against Lucknow, chasing down a mammoth 229, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s explosive 84 off 44 balls. Suryakumar Yadav should be available even after welcoming a baby girl, while there’s still some uncertainty around Hardik Pandya’s availability.

Ryan Rickelton and Allah Ghazanfar have been the story for MI so far. Rickelton’s smashed 380 in eight games, and his starts at the top are going to matter a lot if Mumbai want to take down the defending champs. Ghazanfar’s stepped up as well, claiming 12 wickets in eight games to lead their attack.

Big player battles are on the cards. If RCB bowl first, Bhuvneshwar Kumar against Rohit Sharma could be a make-or-break match-up. Sure, Bhuvi’s in form, but history says Rohit tends to have the upper hand—he strikes at over 130 against him and has only been dismissed once by Bhuvneshwar.

Then there’s Jasprit Bumrah versus Virat Kohli. Bumrah’s had a tough time this season—just three wickets in ten matches, which is very unlike him. Even so, he’s managed to get Kohli five times in past IPL encounters, keeping things pretty even between them.

Looking at their head-to-head, Mumbai has a slight edge with 19 wins to RCB’s 16 in their 35 clashes. But Bengaluru did get the better of MI at Wankhede earlier this season, so the motivation is there for Mumbai to turn the tables in Raipur.

As for the pitch, Raipur’s SVNS Stadium uses black soil—a surface known to offer a bit for everyone. Pacers usually enjoy the first few overs with some movement and bounce, so bowling first is probably the smart move if you win the toss. Dew could come in later and make batting easier, but with those big boundaries, clearing the rope is no cakewalk. Don’t bet on 200 being a par score here—it’ll take something special.

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