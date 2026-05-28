Can Rajasthan Royals finally bury their 2022 IPL playoff nightmare against Gujarat Titans and script a redemption story?

Rajasthan Royals once again face Gujarat Titans in a high-stakes IPL playoff clash, with memories of the painful 2022 final still lingering. As RR eye a place in the IPL 2026 final, the franchise will hope to finally overcome their GT hurdle and script a long-awaited redemption story.

It’s been a wild ride between these two teams this season—each walked away with a win on the other’s home ground. Now, with a place in the IPL final on the line, they’re set to clash on neutral territory in Mullanpur. Waiting in the wings are Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a side that’s not only defending their crown but seems hungrier than ever to keep hold of it.

There’s no doubt this matchup has cricket fans buzzing. On one side, you’ve got RR’s left-handed opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; on the other, the consistent Sai Sudharsan for GT. Both are fixtures at the top of the Orange Cap race, each piling up runs with real flair. Watching these two at the crease almost feels like you’re witnessing the next generation of Indian batting coming into its own.

Over on the bowling front, it’s shaping up to be an intense Purple Cap battle. GT’s Kagiso Rabada is in fierce form with 26 wickets under his belt, but RR’s Jofra Archer isn’t far behind on 24 and looks unstoppable. Archer practically stole the show in the Eliminator, taking out three dangerous Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen almost single-handedly—a performance that reminded everyone exactly why he’s one of the most feared pacers in the business.

Still, RR can’t afford to relax, even after their emphatic 47-run win against Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers. Parag’s side faces a real test against Shubman Gill’s GT unit, which crushed RR by 77 runs just last month. That kind of defeat stings, and it’s bound to still be fresh in their minds.

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GT actually hold a 7-3 edge in overall head-to-head meetings, which says a lot for a team that only joined the IPL in 2022. Their debut year saw them sweep aside RR three times—including wins in Qualifier 1 and the final, both by seven wickets. Clearly, GT know how to handle high-pressure games, especially against the Royals.

But the beauty of the IPL is that it gives teams a shot at redemption. RR are desperate to end their title drought—one that’s stretched all the way back to 2008, when they lifted the trophy for the first and only time under the late Shane Warne. That hunger to win again is obvious in the way they’re playing, and this could be their moment.

All eyes are on 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, whose batting has set the IPL alight. He’s not just fearless—he’s breaking records and smashing boundaries at will, sporting a jaw-dropping strike rate above 240. His partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal has rewritten the IPL record books; together, they’ve become the fastest Indian pair to hit a 500+ run partnership, surpassing legends like Sehwag and Gambhir. That kind of chemistry at the top of the order is priceless.

In the end, while GT’s record against RR looks intimidating, the energy and momentum surrounding RR feel hard to ignore. With their young stars stepping up and the squad running hot, this feels like the moment RR finally get one over on GT and earn a shot at the title.

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