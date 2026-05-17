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Can Punjab Kings still make IPL 2026 playoffs after crushing defeat to RCB? All qualification scenarios explained

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Can Punjab Kings still make IPL 2026 playoffs after crushing defeat to RCB? All qualification scenarios explained

Punjab Kings suffered a major setback in their IPL 2026 campaign after a crushing defeat to RCB, leaving their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. With qualification now dependent on results, points and net run rate, here’s a complete breakdown of every scenario that could keep PBKS in the race.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 17, 2026, 08:45 PM IST

Can Punjab Kings still make IPL 2026 playoffs after crushing defeat to RCB? All qualification scenarios explained
Courtesy: X/IPL
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Punjab Kings ran into a red-hot Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their 13th IPL 2026 match on Sunday, May 17, and things didn’t go their way. Chasing 223 in front of their home crowd at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, PBKS lost wickets regularly and could only get to 199 for 8 in their 20 overs, falling short by 23 runs.

That's now six losses in a row for Punjab, not the kind of streak any team wants at this stage. Even so, they’re clinging to fourth spot on the IPL points table, with 13 points from 13 games.

Here's a look at how the table stands after the PBKS vs RCB game:

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q): 13 matches, 9 wins, 4 defeats, 18 points, NRR 1.065

2. Gujarat Titans: 13 matches, 8 wins, 5 defeats, 16 points, NRR 0.400

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad: 12 matches, 7 wins, 5 defeats, 14 points, NRR 0.331

4. Punjab Kings: 13 matches, 6 wins, 6 defeats, 1 no result, 13 points, NRR 0.227

5. Rajasthan Royals: 11 matches, 6 wins, 5 defeats, 12 points, NRR 0.082

6. Chennai Super Kings: 12 matches, 6 wins, 6 defeats, 12 points, NRR 0.027

7. Kolkata Knight Riders: 12 matches, 5 wins, 6 defeats, 1 no result, 11 points, NRR -0.038

8. Delhi Capitals: 12 matches, 5 wins, 7 defeats, 10 points, NRR -0.993

9. Mumbai Indians (E): 12 matches, 4 wins, 8 defeats, 8 points, NRR -0.504

10. Lucknow Super Giants (E): 12 matches, 4 wins, 8 defeats, 6 points, NRR 0.701

Also read| Virat Kohli creates history vs PBKS, becomes first-ever batter in IPL to achieve massive feat

Even at number four, Punjab Kings aren't safe yet. If Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals later Sunday night, Punjab will drop to fifth. And if Chennai win their next against Sunrisers on Monday, PBKS could slide down to sixth.

But let’s say both Rajasthan and Chennai lose their upcoming matches—then Punjab Kings hold on to their playoff spot for now.

So, with one game to go, Punjab Kings are still alive in the playoff race. If they beat Lucknow Super Giants in their last league game, and not more than three teams get to 15 points, PBKS will finish in the top four and advance to the playoffs. But if they lose to LSG on May 23 in Lucknow, their season's over—they’ll be out of the top four for a second straight year.

As for RCB, Sunday’s win had them popping the champagne early—they’ve become the first side in IPL 2026 to book their spot in the playoffs. If they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their final league match, they’ll lock up a spot in the top two, and won’t have to sweat qualification scenarios like the others.

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB become first team to qualify for playoffs as Punjab Kings suffer sixth straight defeat

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